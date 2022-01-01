Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Frederick

Go
Frederick restaurants
Toast

Frederick restaurants that serve enchiladas

Item pic

 

Cacique Restaurant

26 N. Market st, FREDERICK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Beef Enchiladas$12.99
Two corn tortillas wrapped around our slow-roasted beef, then baked and served with a homemade red chile sauce and cheese.
Shrimp Enchiladas$16.99
Two soft corn tortillas wrapped around jumbo shrimp then topped with our homemade seafood sauce.
Spinach Enchiladas$13.99
Two flour tortillas wrapped around sautéed spinach and topped with our creamy spinach sauce.
More about Cacique Restaurant
Mariachi Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Mariachi Restaurant

5854 Urbana Pike, Frederick

Avg 4.4 (1467 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
SPINACH ENCHILADAS$14.99
Two fresh spinach enchiladas topped with our creamy spinach sauce and cheese.
ENCHILADAS$12.99
Two corn tortillas filled with cheese and shredded beef, shredded chicken, or seafood and topped with red sauce, green tomatillo sauce, and cheese. (Seafood Enchiladas are topped with a creamy seafood sauce)
Enchilada (Kids)
1 Enchilada served with your choice of filling and side.
More about Mariachi Restaurant
Item pic

SALADS

Mexicali Cantina

467 W Patrick St Unit #1, Frederick

Avg 4.5 (1323 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cheese Enchilada$13.99
Topped with our guajillo pepper sauce.
Spinach Enchilada$12.99
Topped with our spinach cream sauce.
Chicken Enchilada$13.99
Topped with our guajillo pepper sauce.
More about Mexicali Cantina
Casa Rico image

FRENCH FRIES

Casa Rico

1399 West Patrick Street, Frederick

Avg 4.4 (1173 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Boxed Meal Cheese Onion Enchiladas$12.00
with rice & beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, chips, salsa
Boxed Meal Chicken Enchiladas$12.00
with rice & beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, chips, salsa
Boxed Meal Beef Enchiladas$12.00
with rice & beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, chips, salsa
More about Casa Rico

Browse other tasty dishes in Frederick

Chicken Sandwiches

Cake

Pineapple Fried Rice

Chili

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

White Pizza

Chile Relleno

Shrimp Tacos

Map

More near Frederick to explore

Gaithersburg

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Leesburg

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Harpers Ferry

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Damascus

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Sykesville

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston