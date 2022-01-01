Enchiladas in Frederick
Frederick restaurants that serve enchiladas
Cacique Restaurant
26 N. Market st, FREDERICK
|Beef Enchiladas
|$12.99
Two corn tortillas wrapped around our slow-roasted beef, then baked and served with a homemade red chile sauce and cheese.
|Shrimp Enchiladas
|$16.99
Two soft corn tortillas wrapped around jumbo shrimp then topped with our homemade seafood sauce.
|Spinach Enchiladas
|$13.99
Two flour tortillas wrapped around sautéed spinach and topped with our creamy spinach sauce.
Mariachi Restaurant
5854 Urbana Pike, Frederick
|SPINACH ENCHILADAS
|$14.99
Two fresh spinach enchiladas topped with our creamy spinach sauce and cheese.
|ENCHILADAS
|$12.99
Two corn tortillas filled with cheese and shredded beef, shredded chicken, or seafood and topped with red sauce, green tomatillo sauce, and cheese. (Seafood Enchiladas are topped with a creamy seafood sauce)
|Enchilada (Kids)
1 Enchilada served with your choice of filling and side.
Mexicali Cantina
467 W Patrick St Unit #1, Frederick
|Cheese Enchilada
|$13.99
Topped with our guajillo pepper sauce.
|Spinach Enchilada
|$12.99
Topped with our spinach cream sauce.
|Chicken Enchilada
|$13.99
Topped with our guajillo pepper sauce.
Casa Rico
1399 West Patrick Street, Frederick
|Boxed Meal Cheese Onion Enchiladas
|$12.00
with rice & beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, chips, salsa
|Boxed Meal Chicken Enchiladas
|$12.00
with rice & beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, chips, salsa
|Boxed Meal Beef Enchiladas
|$12.00
with rice & beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, chips, salsa