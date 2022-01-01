Fish tacos in Frederick
Frederick restaurants that serve fish tacos
Cacique Restaurant
26 N. Market st, FREDERICK
|Fish Tacos
|$17.99
Seasoned Tilapia filet bites, or seasoned shrimp, with Monterey cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and served with sour cream, and our fresh guacamole.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Mariachi Restaurant
5854 Urbana Pike, Frederick
|FISH TACOS
|$17.99
SALADS
Mexicali Cantina
467 W Patrick St Unit #1, Frederick
|Fish Tacos
|$17.99
Two fresh flour tortillas, stuffed with broiled tilapia, chopped cilantro, onions, lettuce, and cheese. Complimented with a scoop of guacamole and pico de gallo.