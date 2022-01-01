Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Frederick

Frederick restaurants
Toast

Frederick restaurants that serve fish tacos

Item pic

 

Cacique Restaurant

26 N. Market st, FREDERICK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fish Tacos$17.99
Seasoned Tilapia filet bites, or seasoned shrimp, with Monterey cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and served with sour cream, and our fresh guacamole.
More about Cacique Restaurant
Mariachi Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Mariachi Restaurant

5854 Urbana Pike, Frederick

Avg 4.4 (1467 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
FISH TACOS$17.99
More about Mariachi Restaurant
Mexicali Cantina image

SALADS

Mexicali Cantina

467 W Patrick St Unit #1, Frederick

Avg 4.5 (1323 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fish Tacos$17.99
Two fresh flour tortillas, stuffed with broiled tilapia, chopped cilantro, onions, lettuce, and cheese. Complimented with a scoop of guacamole and pico de gallo.
More about Mexicali Cantina
Casa Rico image

FRENCH FRIES

Casa Rico

1399 West Patrick Street, Frederick

Avg 4.4 (1173 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Soft Taco Platter Fish$13.00
with rice & beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, chips, salsa
More about Casa Rico

