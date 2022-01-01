Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Frederick

Go
Frederick restaurants
Toast

Frederick restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Mayta's Peruvian

5010 Buckeystown Pike, Frederick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.99
More about Mayta's Peruvian
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

Maxwell's Burgers & Shakes

57 E. Patrick St., Frederick

Avg 4.6 (295 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Sandwich (Includes choice of side)$12.50
House Potato Roll / Chicken Breast / Banana Peppers / Tomato / Mayo / Lettuce / Pepper Jelly
More about Maxwell's Burgers & Shakes
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Brewer's Alley

124 N Market St, FREDERICK

Avg 3.8 (1346 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Cajun tempura battered chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, smoked tomato aioli & sliced dill pickles on a toasted roll (GFM)
More about Brewer's Alley
Isabella's image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Isabella's

44 N Market St, Frederick

Avg 4.6 (975 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Chicken breast, roasted tomato, lettuce, jalapeno aioli, pickled vegetable, choice of soup or fries
More about Isabella's

Browse other tasty dishes in Frederick

French Fries

Chicken Cheesesteaks

Cucumber Salad

Arugula Salad

Sweet Potato Fries

Pastries

Reuben

Enchiladas

Map

More near Frederick to explore

Gaithersburg

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Leesburg

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Harpers Ferry

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Damascus

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Sykesville

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston