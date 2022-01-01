Fried ice cream in Frederick
Frederick restaurants that serve fried ice cream
Cacique Restaurant
26 N. Market st, FREDERICK
|Fried Ice Cream
|$6.99
A handcrafted ball of vanilla ice cream, rolled in a special mixture and fried lightly brown. Served on a fried flour tortilla sprinkled with cinnamon and caramel sauce.
Mariachi Restaurant
5854 Urbana Pike, Frederick
|FRIED ICE CREAM
|$6.99
A large scoop of vanilla ice cream rolled in a special mixture and fried light brown. Served on a fried flour covered in cinnamon and topped with homemade caramel sauce.
Mexicali Cantina
467 W Patrick St Unit #1, Frederick
|Fried Ice Cream
|$6.99
A hand-crafted ball of vanilla ice cream, rolled in a flacky mix and fried (yes, its fried) and served on a fried cinnamon-sugar coated tortilla.