Fried ice cream in Frederick

Frederick restaurants
Frederick restaurants that serve fried ice cream

Item pic

 

Cacique Restaurant

26 N. Market st, FREDERICK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Ice Cream$6.99
A handcrafted ball of vanilla ice cream, rolled in a special mixture and fried lightly brown. Served on a fried flour tortilla sprinkled with cinnamon and caramel sauce.
More about Cacique Restaurant
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Mariachi Restaurant

5854 Urbana Pike, Frederick

Avg 4.4 (1467 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
FRIED ICE CREAM$6.99
A large scoop of vanilla ice cream rolled in a special mixture and fried light brown. Served on a fried flour covered in cinnamon and topped with homemade caramel sauce.
More about Mariachi Restaurant
Item pic

SALADS

Mexicali Cantina

467 W Patrick St Unit #1, Frederick

Avg 4.5 (1323 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Ice Cream$6.99
A hand-crafted ball of vanilla ice cream, rolled in a flacky mix and fried (yes, its fried) and served on a fried cinnamon-sugar coated tortilla.
More about Mexicali Cantina
Consumer pic

 

Las Tunas Mexican Restaurant

1043 west patrick st, Frederick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Ice Cream$4.50
More about Las Tunas Mexican Restaurant

