Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Galbi in Frederick

Go
Frederick restaurants
Toast

Frederick restaurants that serve galbi

Consumer pic

 

Tin Corner LLC -

700 North Market Street, Frederick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Galbi$25.00
Marinated savory short ribs garnished with scallion and sesame seeds
More about Tin Corner LLC -
Item pic

 

Sapporo II

5 W Church S, Frederick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Galbi$30.00
Marinated short ribs atop a bed of vegtables.
More about Sapporo II

Browse other tasty dishes in Frederick

Grits

Chicken Pasta

Teriyaki Chicken

Shrimp Fried Rice

Crab Rangoon

Seafood Soup

Coleslaw

Brownie Sundaes

Map

More near Frederick to explore

Gaithersburg

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Leesburg

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Sykesville

Avg 4.8 (19 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Mount Airy

No reviews yet

Harpers Ferry

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Damascus

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (972 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (522 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1976 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (320 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (259 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (795 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (107 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston