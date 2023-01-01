Ground beef tacos in Frederick
Frederick restaurants that serve ground beef tacos
More about Casa Rico - 1399 W. Patrick St.
Casa Rico - 1399 W. Patrick St.
1399 W. Patrick St., Frederick
|Ground Beef Taco
|$3.75
Ground Beef / lettuce / shredded cheese / tomatoes on a flour tortilla (SIDE NOTE: To order assorted tacos, use the "Taco Basket" option)
More about Mariachi Restaurant
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Mariachi Restaurant
5854 Urbana Pike, Frederick
|Family Ground Beef Taco Meal
|$180.00
Build your own Ground beef tacos with the family! Comes with tortillas and is served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, shredded cheese, Mexican Rice, Chara Beans, and Chips & Salsa! (discount not applicable)