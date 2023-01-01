Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ground beef tacos in Frederick

Go
Frederick restaurants
Toast

Frederick restaurants that serve ground beef tacos

Banner pic

 

Casa Rico - 1399 W. Patrick St.

1399 W. Patrick St., Frederick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ground Beef Taco$3.75
Ground Beef / lettuce / shredded cheese / tomatoes on a flour tortilla (SIDE NOTE: To order assorted tacos, use the "Taco Basket" option)
More about Casa Rico - 1399 W. Patrick St.
Mariachi Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Mariachi Restaurant

5854 Urbana Pike, Frederick

Avg 4.4 (1467 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Family Ground Beef Taco Meal$180.00
Build your own Ground beef tacos with the family! Comes with tortillas and is served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, shredded cheese, Mexican Rice, Chara Beans, and Chips & Salsa! (discount not applicable)
More about Mariachi Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Frederick

Pastries

Fajitas

Chicken Tenders

Parrilla

White Pizza

Jerk Chicken

Bread Pudding

Pork Chops

Map

More near Frederick to explore

Gaithersburg

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Leesburg

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Sykesville

Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Harpers Ferry

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Damascus

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (812 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (427 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1574 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (625 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (148 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (78 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston