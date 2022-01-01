Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lentil soup in Frederick

Go
Frederick restaurants
Toast

Frederick restaurants that serve lentil soup

Isabella's image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Isabella's

44 N Market St, Frederick

Avg 4.6 (975 reviews)
Takeout
BOWL Lentil Soup$7.00
Lentils / Vegetable Stock / Lemon
CUP Lentil Soup$5.00
More about Isabella's
Restaurant banner

 

Pistarro's - NEW

221 n east st Frederick , MD.21701, Frederick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lentil Soup
More about Pistarro's - NEW

Browse other tasty dishes in Frederick

Chicken Salad

Chimichangas

Fried Ice Cream

Cookies

Chicken Pizza

Fried Zucchini

Mozzarella Sticks

Short Ribs

Map

More near Frederick to explore

Gaithersburg

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Leesburg

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Harpers Ferry

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Damascus

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Sykesville

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston