Lentil soup in
Frederick
/
Frederick
/
Lentil Soup
Frederick restaurants that serve lentil soup
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Isabella's
44 N Market St, Frederick
Avg 4.6
(975 reviews)
BOWL Lentil Soup
$7.00
Lentils / Vegetable Stock / Lemon
CUP Lentil Soup
$5.00
More about Isabella's
Pistarro's - NEW
221 n east st Frederick , MD.21701, Frederick
No reviews yet
Lentil Soup
More about Pistarro's - NEW
