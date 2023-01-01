Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Lobster rolls in
Frederick
/
Frederick
/
Lobster Rolls
Frederick restaurants that serve lobster rolls
Akira Ramen & Izakaya Frederick
3290 Bennett Creek Avenue, Urbana
No reviews yet
Lobster Roll
$13.00
More about Akira Ramen & Izakaya Frederick
Sapporo II
5 W Church S, Frederick
No reviews yet
Crunch Lobster Roll
$17.00
Lobster Sensation Roll
$17.00
Lobster Tempura Roll
$17.00
More about Sapporo II
Browse other tasty dishes in Frederick
Shrimp Tempura
Tortellini
Chicken Satay
Crab Cake Sandwiches
Waffles
Reuben
Crab Salad
Spicy Basil Fried Rice
More near Frederick to explore
Gaithersburg
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
Leesburg
Avg 4.4
(37 restaurants)
Hagerstown
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Westminster
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Sykesville
Avg 4.8
(12 restaurants)
Germantown
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Mount Airy
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Harpers Ferry
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Damascus
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Hagerstown
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Chambersburg
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(780 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(415 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1525 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(253 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(203 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(596 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(146 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(75 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston