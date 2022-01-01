Lobsters in Frederick
Frederick restaurants that serve lobsters
More about Brewer's Alley
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Brewer's Alley
124 N Market St, FREDERICK
|LOBSTER NIGHT
|$16.95
Choice of 1 1/4 pound wood fired oven roasted split Maine Lobster or grilled 10-oz. New York Strip Steak served with coleslaw, French Fries, and a Caesar salad.
|LOBSTER RISOTTO
|$36.00
Maine lobster meat, sliced asparagus, wild mushrooms,
citrus butter, truffle oil (GF)
More about Dutch's Daughter Restaurant
Dutch's Daughter Restaurant
581 Himes Ave., Frederick
|Lobster & Crab Cake
|$65.00
Combination of our crab cake & a cold water South African lobster tail. Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.
|Lobster & Crab Imperial
|$65.00
Combination of our crab imperial & a cold water South African lobster tail. Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.
|Light Lobster Tail
|$39.00
A single South African cold water lobster tail broiled. Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.