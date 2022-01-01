Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Frederick

Frederick restaurants
Frederick restaurants that serve lobsters

Brewer's Alley image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Brewer's Alley

124 N Market St, FREDERICK

Avg 3.8 (1346 reviews)
Takeout
LOBSTER NIGHT$16.95
Choice of 1 1/4 pound wood fired oven roasted split Maine Lobster or grilled 10-oz. New York Strip Steak served with coleslaw, French Fries, and a Caesar salad.
LOBSTER RISOTTO$36.00
Maine lobster meat, sliced asparagus, wild mushrooms,
citrus butter, truffle oil (GF)
More about Brewer's Alley
Isabella's image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Isabella's

44 N Market St, Frederick

Avg 4.6 (975 reviews)
Takeout
1.25 Lobster$50.00
More about Isabella's
Dutch's Daughter Restaurant image

 

Dutch's Daughter Restaurant

581 Himes Ave., Frederick

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster & Crab Cake$65.00
Combination of our crab cake & a cold water South African lobster tail. Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.
Lobster & Crab Imperial$65.00
Combination of our crab imperial & a cold water South African lobster tail. Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.
Light Lobster Tail$39.00
A single South African cold water lobster tail broiled. Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.
More about Dutch's Daughter Restaurant
Firestone's Culinary Tavern image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Firestone's Culinary Tavern

105 NORTH MARKET STREET, Frederick

Avg 4.5 (1581 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Bisque$10.00
Little Neck Clams // Bacon // Celery // Potatoes // Cream
More about Firestone's Culinary Tavern

