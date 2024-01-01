Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Maki in Frederick

Frederick restaurants
Frederick restaurants that serve maki

Lazy Fish -

10 E Patrick St, Frederick

Nigiri Maki$20.00
Tuna | Salmon | Surf Clam | Shrimp | White Fish | Eel | California Roll
More about Lazy Fish -
Sapporo II

5 W Church S, Frederick

Eel Maki Maki$16.00
Futo Maki$9.00
Assorted Vegetables, with Kani
More about Sapporo II

