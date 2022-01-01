Nachos in Frederick
Frederick restaurants that serve nachos
Cacique Restaurant
26 N. Market st, FREDERICK
|Cacique Cheese Nacho
|$8.99
Corn tortilla chips, refried beans, cheese served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
SEAFOOD
Mariachi Restaurant
5854 Urbana Pike, Frederick
|NACHOS
|$10.99
Corn tortilla chips topped with pinto beans, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo.
SALADS
Mexicali Cantina
467 W Patrick St Unit #1, Frederick
|Nachos Mexicali
|$8.99
Individual tortilla chips layered with refried beans, Monterey Jack cheese, and your choice of chicken or steak. Served with a generous scoop of guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and sliced jalapeño peppers.
FRENCH FRIES
Casa Rico
1399 West Patrick Street, Frederick
|Nachos Grande
|$10.00
with beef, chicken & beans
PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM
Pretzel and Pizza Creations
210 N Market St, Frederick
|Side Nacho
|$0.75
TACOS
Big Papi's
5711 Industry Lane #7, Frederick
|Nachos
|$11.95
Fresh Made Tortilla Chips, Nacho Cheese, Papi Sauce, Green Onions, Seasoned Meat.