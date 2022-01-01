Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Frederick

Go
Frederick restaurants
Toast

Frederick restaurants that serve nachos

Item pic

 

Cacique Restaurant

26 N. Market st, FREDERICK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cacique Cheese Nacho$8.99
Corn tortilla chips, refried beans, cheese served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
More about Cacique Restaurant
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Mariachi Restaurant

5854 Urbana Pike, Frederick

Avg 4.4 (1467 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
NACHOS$10.99
Corn tortilla chips topped with pinto beans, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo.
More about Mariachi Restaurant
Mexicali Cantina image

SALADS

Mexicali Cantina

467 W Patrick St Unit #1, Frederick

Avg 4.5 (1323 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Nachos Mexicali$8.99
Individual tortilla chips layered with refried beans, Monterey Jack cheese, and your choice of chicken or steak. Served with a generous scoop of guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and sliced jalapeño peppers.
More about Mexicali Cantina
Casa Rico image

FRENCH FRIES

Casa Rico

1399 West Patrick Street, Frederick

Avg 4.4 (1173 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Nachos Grande$10.00
with beef, chicken & beans
More about Casa Rico
Pretzel and Pizza Creations image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Pretzel and Pizza Creations

210 N Market St, Frederick

Avg 4.5 (3241 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side Nacho$0.75
More about Pretzel and Pizza Creations
Item pic

TACOS

Big Papi's

5711 Industry Lane #7, Frederick

Avg 4.6 (266 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Nachos$11.95
Fresh Made Tortilla Chips, Nacho Cheese, Papi Sauce, Green Onions, Seasoned Meat.
More about Big Papi's
Consumer pic

SEAFOOD

Bushwaller's

209 North Market St, Frederick

Avg 4.2 (882 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Irish Nachos$12.00
Potato wedges, jalapenos, red onions, Irish bacon, tomatoes, cheddar, sour cream.
More about Bushwaller's

Browse other tasty dishes in Frederick

Chicken Satay

Fried Ice Cream

Quesadillas

Chips And Salsa

Pretzels

Thai Coffee

Bean Burritos

White Pizza

Map

More near Frederick to explore

Gaithersburg

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Leesburg

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Harpers Ferry

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Damascus

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Sykesville

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston