Philly cheesesteaks in Frederick

Frederick restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

Pretzel and Pizza Creations image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Pretzel and Pizza Creations - Frederick

210 N Market St, Frederick

Avg 4.5 (3241 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich$10.25
Philly Cheesesteak Calzone$12.99
More about Pretzel and Pizza Creations - Frederick
Consumer pic

 

Gambrill Mt. Food Co.

6 South Bentz Street, Frederick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Philly Cheesesteak$16.00
Shaved Ribeye/ Mayo/ House Cheese Whiz/ on a Philadelphia sub Roll + Add - Caramelized Onions/ Hot Cherry Peppers/ Sweet Peppers/ and Mushrooms/.(.Vegetarian Impossible Cheesesteak $2 Upcharge) ( Vegan Mayo/ Cheese Available) +
More about Gambrill Mt. Food Co.

