Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Frederick

Go
Frederick restaurants
Toast

Frederick restaurants that serve pies

New York J&P Pizza - Frederick image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

New York J&P Pizza - Frederick

6103 Spring Ridge Pkwy, Frederick

Avg 4.3 (262 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Peanut Butter Pie$7.99
Key lime pie Cheese cake
More about New York J&P Pizza - Frederick
Pumpernickel + Rye image

SANDWICHES

Pumpernickel + Rye

3538 Urbana Pike Suite A, Frederick

Avg 4.8 (792 reviews)
Takeout
Pizza Pie In The Sky$7.50
Pizza bagel with cheese blend and house marinara.
More about Pumpernickel + Rye
Consumer pic

SEAFOOD

Bushwaller's

209 North Market St, Frederick

Avg 4.2 (882 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Pot Pie$15.00
House-made, diced chicken, mixed vegetables, puff pastry.
Kid's Shepherd's Pie$8.00
Shepherd's Pie$16.00
Ground beef, Irish vegetables, mashed potatoes, in a bread bowl.
More about Bushwaller's
Brewer's Alley image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Brewer's Alley

124 N Market St, FREDERICK

Avg 3.8 (1346 reviews)
Takeout
Key Lime Pie$6.00
Raspberry sauce & whipped cream
More about Brewer's Alley
Dutch's Daughter Restaurant image

 

Dutch's Daughter Restaurant

581 Himes Ave., Frederick

No reviews yet
Takeout
Peanut Butter Pie$8.00
Vanilla pie in a peanut butter crust, topped with whipped cream and peanut butter crumbles.
Pecan Pie$8.00
Served warm with a side of vanilla ice cream.
Lemon Chiffon Pie$8.00
Served with a side of fresh whipped cream.
More about Dutch's Daughter Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Pistarro's - NEW

221 n east st Frederick , MD.21701, Frederick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Rhubarb pie$9.00
More about Pistarro's - NEW

Browse other tasty dishes in Frederick

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Turkey Reuben

Thai Tea

Fish Tacos

Calamari

Chopped Salad

Penne

Pepperoni Pizza

Map

More near Frederick to explore

Gaithersburg

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Leesburg

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Harpers Ferry

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Damascus

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Sykesville

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston