Pies in Frederick
Frederick restaurants that serve pies
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
New York J&P Pizza - Frederick
6103 Spring Ridge Pkwy, Frederick
|Peanut Butter Pie
|$7.99
|Key lime pie Cheese cake
SANDWICHES
Pumpernickel + Rye
3538 Urbana Pike Suite A, Frederick
|Pizza Pie In The Sky
|$7.50
Pizza bagel with cheese blend and house marinara.
SEAFOOD
Bushwaller's
209 North Market St, Frederick
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$15.00
House-made, diced chicken, mixed vegetables, puff pastry.
|Kid's Shepherd's Pie
|$8.00
|Shepherd's Pie
|$16.00
Ground beef, Irish vegetables, mashed potatoes, in a bread bowl.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Brewer's Alley
124 N Market St, FREDERICK
|Key Lime Pie
|$6.00
Raspberry sauce & whipped cream
Dutch's Daughter Restaurant
581 Himes Ave., Frederick
|Peanut Butter Pie
|$8.00
Vanilla pie in a peanut butter crust, topped with whipped cream and peanut butter crumbles.
|Pecan Pie
|$8.00
Served warm with a side of vanilla ice cream.
|Lemon Chiffon Pie
|$8.00
Served with a side of fresh whipped cream.