Po boy in Frederick

Frederick restaurants
Frederick restaurants that serve po boy

SEAFOOD

Bushwaller's GastroPub

209 North Market St, Frederick

Avg 4.2 (882 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Po Boy$13.00
Buttermilk shrimp, lettuce, tomato, lemon aioli, hoagie roll.
Restaurant banner

 

7th St. Cafe

903 w. 7th street Horseshoe Dr., Frederick

No reviews yet
Takeout
PO BOY SHRIMP$9.95
