Pretzels in Frederick

Frederick restaurants
Frederick restaurants that serve pretzels

PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Pretzel and Pizza Creations

210 N Market St, Frederick

Avg 4.5 (3241 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pretzel Wrapped Oreos$7.99
Crab Pretzel
Cheddar Stuffed Pretzel$4.99
More about Pretzel and Pizza Creations
SEAFOOD

Bushwaller's

209 North Market St, Frederick

Avg 4.2 (882 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Pretzel$13.00
Crab dip, beer cheese sauce, & marinara.
More about Bushwaller's
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Brewer's Alley

124 N Market St, FREDERICK

Avg 3.8 (1346 reviews)
Takeout
Bavarian Pretzel$12.00
Roasted & served with Mornay dipping sauce (VG)
More about Brewer's Alley
Frederick Social

50 Citizen's Way, Frederick

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pretzel Bites$6.00
More about Frederick Social

