Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prosciutto in Frederick

Go
Frederick restaurants
Toast

Frederick restaurants that serve prosciutto

Pumpernickel + Rye image

SANDWICHES

Pumpernickle + Rye

3538 Urbana Pike Suite A, Frederick

Avg 4.8 (792 reviews)
Takeout
99 Problems But A Peach Aint One- WITH PROSCIUTTO$13.50
More about Pumpernickle + Rye
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Coal Fire Frederick

7820 Wormans Mill Rd, Frederick

Avg 4.6 (3111 reviews)
Takeout
12" Prosciutto Cipolla Pizza$16.45
Signature sauce topped with thinly sliced aged prosciutto complemented by oven roasted onions.
16" Prosciutto Cipolla Pizza$20.95
Signature sauce topped with thinly sliced aged prosciutto complemented by oven roasted onions.
More about Coal Fire Frederick

Browse other tasty dishes in Frederick

Chicken Salad

Pepperoni Pizza

Chicken Pizza

Fish Tacos

Chicken Pasta

French Fries

Chicken Burritos

Fish And Chips

Map

More near Frederick to explore

Gaithersburg

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Leesburg

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Harpers Ferry

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Damascus

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Sykesville

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (650 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (347 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1393 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (226 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (160 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (62 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston