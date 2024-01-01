Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Salad bowl in
Frederick
/
Frederick
/
Salad Bowl
Frederick restaurants that serve salad bowl
TACOS
BIG PAPI'S TACOS
5711 Industry Lane #7, Frederick
Avg 4.6
(266 reviews)
NEW! SALAD BOWL
$12.95
Romain lettuce, Mexican Rice, shredded .Cheese, cucumber , pico de Gallo & guac sauce
More about BIG PAPI'S TACOS
Atlantic Grille
3531 John Simmons St. Suite D05, Frederick
No reviews yet
Taco Salad Bowl
$16.00
More about Atlantic Grille
Browse other tasty dishes in Frederick
Lomo
Ice Cream Sandwiches
Pad Woon Sen
Steak Salad
Omelettes
Sashimi
Leche Cake
Quesadillas
More near Frederick to explore
Gaithersburg
Avg 4.4
(56 restaurants)
Leesburg
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
Westminster
Avg 4.3
(27 restaurants)
Hagerstown
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Sykesville
Avg 4.8
(18 restaurants)
Germantown
Avg 4.2
(16 restaurants)
Mount Airy
No reviews yet
Harpers Ferry
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Damascus
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Hagerstown
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(21 restaurants)
Chambersburg
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(957 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(512 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1920 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(310 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(253 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(778 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(184 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(104 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston