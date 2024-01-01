Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salad bowl in Frederick

Frederick restaurants
Frederick restaurants that serve salad bowl

TACOS

BIG PAPI'S TACOS

5711 Industry Lane #7, Frederick

Avg 4.6 (266 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
NEW! SALAD BOWL$12.95
Romain lettuce, Mexican Rice, shredded .Cheese, cucumber , pico de Gallo & guac sauce
More about BIG PAPI'S TACOS
Atlantic Grille

3531 John Simmons St. Suite D05, Frederick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taco Salad Bowl$16.00
More about Atlantic Grille

