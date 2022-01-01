Salmon in Frederick
Frederick restaurants that serve salmon
Cacique Restaurant
26 N. Market st, FREDERICK
|Salmon Mediterranean
|$23.99
Fresh filet of Salmon topped with a light cream sauce made with garlic, Spanish capers, and chardonnay white wine. Served with fresh steamed vegetable.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Mariachi Restaurant
5854 Urbana Pike, Frederick
|SALMON SALAD
|$18.99
Salmon fillet served on top green salad with avocado slices, red peppers, capers, olives, tomatoes and cucumbers.
|SALMON PACIFICO
|$23.99
Fresh broiled fillet of salmon served over our creamy capers sauce.
SALADS
Mexicali Cantina
467 W Patrick St Unit #1, Frederick
|Stuffed Salmon Veggies
|$23.99
Fresh salmon fillet stuffed with zucchini, mushrooms and spinach. Topped with our homemade seafood cream sauce and our homemade spinach cream sauce. Served with fresh steamed vegetables.
|Salmon al Cancun
|$24.99
Fresh broiled salmon fillet topped with shrimp and scallops in our own homemade seafood cream sauce. This delightful entrée is served with fresh steamed vegetables.
|Citron Glazed Salmon*
|$25.99
Las Tunas Mexican Restaurant
1043 west patrick st, Frederick
|Acapulco Salmon
|$17.50
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
New York J&P Pizza - Frederick
6103 Spring Ridge Pkwy, Frederick
|Salmon Chesapeake
|$25.99
|Salmon Shrimp Broccoli
|$20.99
CHICKEN
Kittiwat Thai Kitchen
5205 Presidents Ct, Frederick
|Ginger-Garlic Salmon
|$20.50
THAI MERIC EATERY AND BAR
1170 W PATRICK ST STE E, FREDERICK
|SALMON CEVICHE
|$11.00
Fresh salmon, avocado, red onion, garlic and spicy lime vinaigrette served with wonton chips
|CHO CHEE SALMON CURRY
|$22.00
Grilled salmon, curry paste, coconut milk, kaffir lime leaf
SEAFOOD
Bushwaller's
209 North Market St, Frederick
|Cedar Plank Salmon
|$20.00
6oz. Salmon filet, twice baked potato, seasonal vegetable.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Brewer's Alley
124 N Market St, FREDERICK
|Salmon Cous Cous
|$21.00
Grilled Atlantic salmon, cous cous with bell peppers, capers, red onions, cucumbers, Italian dressing, feta cheese &
balsamic glaze (GFM)
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Isabella's
44 N Market St, Frederick
|Salmon
|$23.00
Salmon / couscous salad / pesto / feta / onion / cucumber / cilantro
Dutch's Daughter Restaurant
581 Himes Ave., Frederick
|Atlantic Salmon
|$38.00
Atlantic salmon prepared char-grilled, blackened or our specialty, blackened with honey glazed. Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.
|Family Blackened Honey Glazed Salmon
|$135.00
Serves 6 people with a choice of two sides, a salad, and fresh bread.
|Light Salmon
|$28.00
Atlantic salmon prepared char grilled, blackened or our specialty, blackened honey glazed. Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.