Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Frederick

Go
Frederick restaurants
Toast

Frederick restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

Cacique Restaurant

26 N. Market st, FREDERICK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salmon Mediterranean$23.99
Fresh filet of Salmon topped with a light cream sauce made with garlic, Spanish capers, and chardonnay white wine. Served with fresh steamed vegetable.
More about Cacique Restaurant
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Mariachi Restaurant

5854 Urbana Pike, Frederick

Avg 4.4 (1467 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
SALMON SALAD$18.99
Salmon fillet served on top green salad with avocado slices, red peppers, capers, olives, tomatoes and cucumbers.
SALMON PACIFICO$23.99
Fresh broiled fillet of salmon served over our creamy capers sauce.
More about Mariachi Restaurant
Mexicali Cantina image

SALADS

Mexicali Cantina

467 W Patrick St Unit #1, Frederick

Avg 4.5 (1323 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Stuffed Salmon Veggies$23.99
Fresh salmon fillet stuffed with zucchini, mushrooms and spinach. Topped with our homemade seafood cream sauce and our homemade spinach cream sauce. Served with fresh steamed vegetables.
Salmon al Cancun$24.99
Fresh broiled salmon fillet topped with shrimp and scallops in our own homemade seafood cream sauce. This delightful entrée is served with fresh steamed vegetables.
Citron Glazed Salmon*$25.99
More about Mexicali Cantina
Consumer pic

 

Las Tunas Mexican Restaurant

1043 west patrick st, Frederick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Acapulco Salmon$17.50
More about Las Tunas Mexican Restaurant
New York J&P Pizza - Frederick image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

New York J&P Pizza - Frederick

6103 Spring Ridge Pkwy, Frederick

Avg 4.3 (262 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Chesapeake$25.99
Salmon Shrimp Broccoli$20.99
More about New York J&P Pizza - Frederick
Kittiwat Thai Kitchen image

CHICKEN

Kittiwat Thai Kitchen

5205 Presidents Ct, Frederick

Avg 4.5 (2422 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Ginger-Garlic Salmon$20.50
More about Kittiwat Thai Kitchen
THAI MERIC EATERY AND BAR image

 

THAI MERIC EATERY AND BAR

1170 W PATRICK ST STE E, FREDERICK

No reviews yet
Takeout
SALMON CEVICHE$11.00
Fresh salmon, avocado, red onion, garlic and spicy lime vinaigrette served with wonton chips
CHO CHEE SALMON CURRY$22.00
Grilled salmon, curry paste, coconut milk, kaffir lime leaf
More about THAI MERIC EATERY AND BAR
Consumer pic

SEAFOOD

Bushwaller's

209 North Market St, Frederick

Avg 4.2 (882 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cedar Plank Salmon$20.00
6oz. Salmon filet, twice baked potato, seasonal vegetable.
More about Bushwaller's
Brewer's Alley image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Brewer's Alley

124 N Market St, FREDERICK

Avg 3.8 (1346 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Cous Cous$21.00
Grilled Atlantic salmon, cous cous with bell peppers, capers, red onions, cucumbers, Italian dressing, feta cheese &
balsamic glaze (GFM)
More about Brewer's Alley
Isabella's image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Isabella's

44 N Market St, Frederick

Avg 4.6 (975 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon$23.00
Salmon / couscous salad / pesto / feta / onion / cucumber / cilantro
More about Isabella's
Dutch's Daughter Restaurant image

 

Dutch's Daughter Restaurant

581 Himes Ave., Frederick

No reviews yet
Takeout
Atlantic Salmon$38.00
Atlantic salmon prepared char-grilled, blackened or our specialty, blackened with honey glazed. Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.
Family Blackened Honey Glazed Salmon$135.00
Serves 6 people with a choice of two sides, a salad, and fresh bread.
Light Salmon$28.00
Atlantic salmon prepared char grilled, blackened or our specialty, blackened honey glazed. Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.
More about Dutch's Daughter Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Frederick

Calamari

Bean Burritos

Curry Puffs

Taquitos

Custard

Fried Zucchini

Chile Relleno

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Frederick to explore

Gaithersburg

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Leesburg

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Harpers Ferry

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Damascus

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Sykesville

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston