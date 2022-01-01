Scallops in Frederick
Frederick restaurants that serve scallops
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
New York J&P Pizza - Frederick
6103 Spring Ridge Pkwy, Frederick
|shimp/ CrabCake&scallops
|$29.99
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Isabella's
44 N Market St, Frederick
|Scallop Entree
|$37.00
Bacon Wrapped Jumbo Sea Scallops / Jumbo Lump Crabmeat / Mashed
Potatoes / Seasonal Vegetables / apricot coulis
Dutch's Daughter Restaurant
581 Himes Ave., Frederick
|Sea Scallop Dinner
|$40.00
Sea scallops cooked either fried or broiled. Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.
|Light Scallops
|$32.00
Sea scallops cooked either fried or broiled. Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.
|Sea Scallops in Bacon
|$20.00
Broiled scallops wrapped in bacon