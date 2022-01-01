Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Frederick

Frederick restaurants
Toast

Frederick restaurants that serve scallops

New York J&P Pizza - Frederick image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

New York J&P Pizza - Frederick

6103 Spring Ridge Pkwy, Frederick

Avg 4.3 (262 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
shimp/ CrabCake&scallops$29.99
More about New York J&P Pizza - Frederick
Isabella's image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Isabella's

44 N Market St, Frederick

Avg 4.6 (975 reviews)
Takeout
Scallop Entree$37.00
Bacon Wrapped Jumbo Sea Scallops / Jumbo Lump Crabmeat / Mashed
Potatoes / Seasonal Vegetables / apricot coulis
More about Isabella's
Dutch's Daughter Restaurant image

 

Dutch's Daughter Restaurant

581 Himes Ave., Frederick

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sea Scallop Dinner$40.00
Sea scallops cooked either fried or broiled. Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.
Light Scallops$32.00
Sea scallops cooked either fried or broiled. Served with your choice of side & salad or two sides.
Sea Scallops in Bacon$20.00
Broiled scallops wrapped in bacon
More about Dutch's Daughter Restaurant

