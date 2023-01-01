Shrimp fajitas in Frederick
Frederick restaurants that serve shrimp fajitas
Casa Rico - 1399 W. Patrick St.
1399 W. Patrick St., Frederick
|Shrimp Fajitas
|$18.00
Shrimp with sliced onions, red peppers, and green peppers. Served on a hot skillet and accompanied with warm tortillas, house rice, shredded cheese, sour cream, and pico-de-gallo.
Las Tunas Mexican Restaurant - 1043 west patrick st
1043 west patrick st, Frederick
|L/ Shrimp Fajitas
|$9.99
Grilled shrimp fajitas cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
|Shrimp Fajitas
|$17.25
Grilled shrimp cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, or black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and tortillas.
|Shrimp Fajita Burrito
|$13.50
Fajita-style burrito filled with grilled shrimp. Topped off with cheese sauce and served with rice