Shrimp fajitas in Frederick

Casa Rico - 1399 W. Patrick St.

1399 W. Patrick St., Frederick

Shrimp Fajitas$18.00
Shrimp with sliced onions, red peppers, and green peppers. Served on a hot skillet and accompanied with warm tortillas, house rice, shredded cheese, sour cream, and pico-de-gallo.
Las Tunas Mexican Restaurant - 1043 west patrick st

1043 west patrick st, Frederick

L/ Shrimp Fajitas$9.99
Grilled shrimp fajitas cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Shrimp Fajitas$17.25
Grilled shrimp cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, or black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and tortillas.
Shrimp Fajita Burrito$13.50
Fajita-style burrito filled with grilled shrimp. Topped off with cheese sauce and served with rice
