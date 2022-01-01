Shrimp wraps in Frederick
Frederick restaurants that serve shrimp wraps
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Brewer's Alley
124 N Market St, FREDERICK
|PAD THAI SHRIMP WRAP
|$16.00
Crispy shrimp, sweet-spicy peanut sauce, asian slaw, flour tortilla, house side
Dutch's Daughter Restaurant
581 Himes Ave., Frederick
|Shrimp Salad Wrap
|$22.00
Jumbo shrimp in a creamy dressing wrapped in a tortilla with lettuce & tomato. Served with a side of fresh fried chips and a pickle spear. Side substitutions available at an additional charge.