Spaghetti in Frederick

Frederick restaurants
Frederick restaurants that serve spaghetti

Item pic

 

Mayta's Peruvian

5010 Buckeystown Pike, Frederick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spaghetti W/ New York (Tallarines Verdes)$24.99
More about Mayta's Peruvian
New York J&P Pizza - Frederick image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

New York J&P Pizza - Frederick

6103 Spring Ridge Pkwy, Frederick

Avg 4.3 (262 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Spaghetti$6.50
More about New York J&P Pizza - Frederick
Consumer pic

 

TEMPO DI PASTA

244 East Church street, Frederick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spaghetti al Ragu$15.00
spaghetti, bolognese sauce, parmigiano
Casarecce, Spaghetti, Fettuccine, or Campanelle.$12.00
More about TEMPO DI PASTA
Pistarro's image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Pistarro's

221 N East St, Frederick

Avg 4.5 (309 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti Alla Bolognese$15.00
ground beef & pork / san marzano tomato sauce
More about Pistarro's
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Coal Fire Frederick

7820 Wormans Mill Rd, Frederick

Avg 4.6 (3111 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti and Meatballs$4.95
Spaghetti and Meatballs$13.95
More about Coal Fire Frederick
Restaurant banner

 

Pistarro's - NEW

221 n east st Frederick , MD.21701, Frederick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spaghetti Con Polpette$16.00
marinara sauce / beef & pork meatballs / parmesan
Butter & Parmesan with Spaghetti$5.99
Tomato Sauce with Spaghetti & Meatballs$8.99
More about Pistarro's - NEW

