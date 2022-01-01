Spinach salad in Frederick
Frederick restaurants that serve spinach salad
SALADS
Mexicali Cantina
467 W Patrick St Unit #1, Frederick
|Mango Spinach Salad
|$12.99
Fresh spinach salad with mango slices, red onions, and cucumber. Topped with your choice of grilled chicken or steak and served with a vinaigrette dressing.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
New York J&P Pizza - Frederick
6103 Spring Ridge Pkwy, Frederick
|Spinach Salad
|$11.99
PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Pretzel and Pizza Creations
210 N Market St, Frederick
|Spinach Salad
|$7.99