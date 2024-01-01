Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Squid in Frederick

Go
Frederick restaurants
Toast

Frederick restaurants that serve squid

Consumer pic

 

Tin Corner LLC -

700 North Market Street, Frederick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Squid$23.00
Crispy Golden Squid$9.00
Calamari Style battered and fried squid with a side of tempura sauce
More about Tin Corner LLC -
Banner pic

 

Sapporo II

5 W Church S, Frederick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Squid (Ika)$4.00
More about Sapporo II

Browse other tasty dishes in Frederick

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Tossed Salad

Carrot Cake

Ravioli

Chicken Satay

Pineapple Fried Rice

Leche Cake

Goat Cheese Salad

Map

More near Frederick to explore

Gaithersburg

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Leesburg

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Sykesville

Avg 4.8 (19 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Mount Airy

No reviews yet

Harpers Ferry

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Damascus

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (967 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1969 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (315 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (259 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (793 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (108 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston