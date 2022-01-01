Steak fajitas in Frederick
Frederick restaurants that serve steak fajitas
More about Cacique Restaurant
Cacique Restaurant
26 N. Market st, FREDERICK
|Steak Fajita
|$23.99
Delicious steak fajita, marinated and grilled, and served with rice and beans.
More about Mexicali Cantina
SALADS
Mexicali Cantina
467 W Patrick St Unit #1, Frederick
|Steak Fajita
|$23.99
Marinated steak fajita served hot over a bed of onions and topped with a slice of tomato and green pepper. Served with three flour tortillas, Mexican rice, frijoles (beans) a la charra, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and guacamole.
More about Las Tunas Mexican Restaurant
Las Tunas Mexican Restaurant
1043 west patrick st, Frederick
|Steak Fajitas
|$14.99