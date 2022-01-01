Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak fajitas in Frederick

Frederick restaurants
Toast

Frederick restaurants that serve steak fajitas

Cacique Restaurant image

 

Cacique Restaurant

26 N. Market st, FREDERICK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Steak Fajita$23.99
Delicious steak fajita, marinated and grilled, and served with rice and beans.
More about Cacique Restaurant
Item pic

SALADS

Mexicali Cantina

467 W Patrick St Unit #1, Frederick

Avg 4.5 (1323 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Steak Fajita$23.99
Marinated steak fajita served hot over a bed of onions and topped with a slice of tomato and green pepper. Served with three flour tortillas, Mexican rice, frijoles (beans) a la charra, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and guacamole.
More about Mexicali Cantina
Consumer pic

 

Las Tunas Mexican Restaurant

1043 west patrick st, Frederick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Fajitas$14.99
More about Las Tunas Mexican Restaurant
Casa Rico image

FRENCH FRIES

Casa Rico

1399 West Patrick Street, Frederick

Avg 4.4 (1173 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Boxed Meal Steak Fajita Fajita Tacos$14.00
with rice & beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, chips, salsa
STEAK FAJITA$16.00
Boxed Meal Steak Fajita Wrap$14.00
with rice & beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, chips, salsa
More about Casa Rico

