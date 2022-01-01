Sweet potato fries in Frederick
Frederick restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
The Beacon at Hampton Inn Frederick
5311 Buckeystown Pike, Frederick
|Side of Sweet Potato Fries
|$3.25
Lightly seasoned a Classic Healthier Option
Fifty Fifty
300 East 2nd Street, Frederick
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$3.50
Sweet Potato Fries seasoned with cinnamon sugar and served with house made Blueberry Ketchup
Maxwell's Burgers & Shakes
57 E. Patrick St., Frederick
|MAX Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.15
Hand cut sweet potato fries seasoned with a sweet & salty spice