Tacos in Frederick

Cacique Restaurant
26 N. Market st, FREDERICK
|Tacos al Carbon
|$15.99
Two fresh corn tortillas, wrapped around your choice of beef, or chicken fajitas, topped with Monterey jack cheese, sour cream, onions and cilantro.
|Tacos de Carnitas
|$11.99
Two soft corn tortillas open face stuffed with grilled chicken or shredded pork, topped with shredded cheese, and cilantro. Served with rice beans pico de gallo, and sour cream.
|Crispy Shell Tacos
|$14.99
Two crispy taco shells filled with your choice of chicken*, or beef, topped with Monterey jack cheese, lettuce and served with sour cream and pico de gallo.
Mariachi Restaurant
5854 Urbana Pike, Frederick
|FISH TACOS
|$17.99
|Taco (Kids)
1 Taco served with your choice of filling and side.
|SHRIMP TACOS
|$17.99
Two soft flour tortillas open-face with grilled shrimp, topped with a mayo-chipotle sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, and shredded cheese. Served with white rice and black beans.
Mexicali Cantina
467 W Patrick St Unit #1, Frederick
|Fish Tacos
|$17.99
Two fresh flour tortillas, stuffed with broiled tilapia, chopped cilantro, onions, lettuce, and cheese. Complimented with a scoop of guacamole and pico de gallo.
|Taco Dinner
|$12.99
Two fresh flour tortillas stuffed with your choice of shredded chicken or shredded beef.
|Tacos al Carbon
|$14.99
Two fresh flour tortillas open face with your choice of grilled chicken or steak fajitas. Accompanied with cilantro, sautéed onion, green pepper, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Las Tunas Mexican Restaurant
1043 west patrick st, Frederick
|(3) Tacos De Camaron Combo
|$14.99
|(3) Tacos De Carne Asada Combo
|$13.99
|Taco Tuesday (3) Combo
|$10.99
Casa Rico
1399 West Patrick Street, Frederick
|Boxed Meal Steak Fajita Fajita Tacos
|$14.00
with rice & beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, chips, salsa
|Soft Taco Platter Beef (3)
|$11.00
with rice & beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, chips, salsa
|Soft Taco Platter Fish
|$13.00
with rice & beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, chips, salsa
Big Papi's
5711 Industry Lane #7, Frederick
|Camaron Taco
|$4.00
Seasoned Shrimp Taco, Onions, Cilantro, Corn Tortilla
|3x Carne Asada Tacos
|$9.95
3 Steak Tacos W/ Onions & Cilantro on Corn Tortillas
|3x Camaron Tacos
|$10.95
3 Seasoned Shrimp Tacos on Corn Tortillas
Bushwaller's
209 North Market St, Frederick
|Tacos - Corned Beef
|$12.00
Cilantro lime slaw, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli, rice.
|Tacos - Pulled Pork
|$12.00
Cilantro lime slaw, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli, rice.
Brewer's Alley
124 N Market St, FREDERICK
|Blackened Shrimp Tacos
|$21.00
Cajun seared shrimp, guacamole, pineapple relish, in a crispy corn taco, wrapped in a soft flour tortilla