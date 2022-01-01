Tacos in Frederick

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Frederick restaurants
Frederick restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Cacique Restaurant

26 N. Market st, FREDERICK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tacos al Carbon$15.99
Two fresh corn tortillas, wrapped around your choice of beef, or chicken fajitas, topped with Monterey jack cheese, sour cream, onions and cilantro.
Tacos de Carnitas$11.99
Two soft corn tortillas open face stuffed with grilled chicken or shredded pork, topped with shredded cheese, and cilantro. Served with rice beans pico de gallo, and sour cream.
Crispy Shell Tacos$14.99
Two crispy taco shells filled with your choice of chicken*, or beef, topped with Monterey jack cheese, lettuce and served with sour cream and pico de gallo.
More about Cacique Restaurant
Mariachi Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Mariachi Restaurant

5854 Urbana Pike, Frederick

Avg 4.4 (1467 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
FISH TACOS$17.99
Taco (Kids)
1 Taco served with your choice of filling and side.
SHRIMP TACOS$17.99
Two soft flour tortillas open-face with grilled shrimp, topped with a mayo-chipotle sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, and shredded cheese. Served with white rice and black beans.
More about Mariachi Restaurant
Item pic

SALADS

Mexicali Cantina

467 W Patrick St Unit #1, Frederick

Avg 4.5 (1323 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fish Tacos$17.99
Two fresh flour tortillas, stuffed with broiled tilapia, chopped cilantro, onions, lettuce, and cheese. Complimented with a scoop of guacamole and pico de gallo.
Taco Dinner$12.99
Two fresh flour tortillas stuffed with your choice of shredded chicken or shredded beef.
Tacos al Carbon$14.99
Two fresh flour tortillas open face with your choice of grilled chicken or steak fajitas. Accompanied with cilantro, sautéed onion, green pepper, guacamole and pico de gallo.
More about Mexicali Cantina
Consumer pic

 

Las Tunas Mexican Restaurant

1043 west patrick st, Frederick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
(3) Tacos De Camaron Combo$14.99
(3) Tacos De Carne Asada Combo$13.99
Taco Tuesday (3) Combo$10.99
More about Las Tunas Mexican Restaurant
Casa Rico image

FRENCH FRIES

Casa Rico

1399 West Patrick Street, Frederick

Avg 4.4 (1173 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Boxed Meal Steak Fajita Fajita Tacos$14.00
with rice & beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, chips, salsa
Soft Taco Platter Beef (3)$11.00
with rice & beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, chips, salsa
Soft Taco Platter Fish$13.00
with rice & beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, chips, salsa
More about Casa Rico
Item pic

TACOS

Big Papi's

5711 Industry Lane #7, Frederick

Avg 4.6 (266 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Camaron Taco$4.00
Seasoned Shrimp Taco, Onions, Cilantro, Corn Tortilla
3x Carne Asada Tacos$9.95
3 Steak Tacos W/ Onions & Cilantro on Corn Tortillas
3x Camaron Tacos$10.95
3 Seasoned Shrimp Tacos on Corn Tortillas
More about Big Papi's
Consumer pic

SEAFOOD

Bushwaller's

209 North Market St, Frederick

Avg 4.2 (882 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tacos - Corned Beef$12.00
Cilantro lime slaw, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli, rice.
Tacos - Pulled Pork$12.00
Cilantro lime slaw, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli, rice.
More about Bushwaller's
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Brewer's Alley

124 N Market St, FREDERICK

Avg 3.8 (1346 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Shrimp Tacos$21.00
Cajun seared shrimp, guacamole, pineapple relish, in a crispy corn taco, wrapped in a soft flour tortilla
More about Brewer's Alley
Dutch's Daughter Restaurant image

 

Dutch's Daughter Restaurant

581 Himes Ave., Frederick

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos$22.00
Three flour tortillas topped with Dutch's dynamite shrimp, lettuce & tomato. Served with a side of fresh fried chips. Side substitutions available at an additional charge.
More about Dutch's Daughter Restaurant

