Tarts in
Frederick
/
Frederick
/
Tarts
Frederick restaurants that serve tarts
Sage Cakery
3401 Urbana Pike Suite E2, Frederick
No reviews yet
Peach Melba Tart (fresh local peaches!)
$4.85
More about Sage Cakery
TEMPO DI PASTA
244 East Church street, Frederick
No reviews yet
Apple Tart
$8.00
More about TEMPO DI PASTA
