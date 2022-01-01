Teriyaki chicken in Frederick
Frederick restaurants that serve teriyaki chicken
More about Atlantic Grille
Atlantic Grille
3531 John Simmons St. Suite D05, Frederick
|Chicken Shrimp Teriyaki
|$22.00
Two grilled chicken breasts topped with gulf shrimp and teriyaki sauce, served with two sides.
More about Dutch's Daughter Restaurant
Dutch's Daughter Restaurant
581 Himes Ave., Frederick
|Teriyaki Chicken
|$30.00
Teriyaki marinated chicken tenderloins topped with grilled pineapple. Served with your choice of a side & salad or two sides.
|Family Teriyaki Chicken
|$95.00
Grilled marinated chicken tenderloins topped with fresh grilled pineapple. Serves 6 people with a choice of two sides, a salad, and fresh bread.