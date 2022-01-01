Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Teriyaki chicken in Frederick

Go
Frederick restaurants
Toast

Frederick restaurants that serve teriyaki chicken

Consumer pic

 

Atlantic Grille

3531 John Simmons St. Suite D05, Frederick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Shrimp Teriyaki$22.00
Two grilled chicken breasts topped with gulf shrimp and teriyaki sauce, served with two sides.
More about Atlantic Grille
Dutch's Daughter Restaurant image

 

Dutch's Daughter Restaurant

581 Himes Ave., Frederick

No reviews yet
Takeout
Teriyaki Chicken$30.00
Teriyaki marinated chicken tenderloins topped with grilled pineapple. Served with your choice of a side & salad or two sides.
Family Teriyaki Chicken$95.00
Grilled marinated chicken tenderloins topped with fresh grilled pineapple. Serves 6 people with a choice of two sides, a salad, and fresh bread.
More about Dutch's Daughter Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Frederick

Thai Tea

Bruschetta

Flank Steaks

French Toast

Calamari

Chocolate Mousse

Curry Puffs

Taquitos

Map

More near Frederick to explore

Gaithersburg

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Leesburg

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Harpers Ferry

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Damascus

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Sykesville

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (650 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (347 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1393 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (226 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (160 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (62 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston