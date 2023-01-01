Tortas in Frederick
1043 west patrick st, Frederick
|Torta
|$11.99
A Mexican sandwich filled with your choice of steak, chicken, chorizo, or carnitas. Buns covered with a spread of mayonnaise and beans. Topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese, slices of avocado, jalapenos, and pickled onions, and pressed til toasted. Served with fries.
TACOS
5711 Industry Lane #7, Frederick
|NEW! Torta
|$10.95
!NEW! Mexican Torta Sandwich.
Your choice of meat, cheese, onions, cilantro, our signature Papi Sauce drizzled on top. All deliciously layered on a fresh baked buttery bun. Add Consome dipping sauce to level up your Torta!