Tortas in Frederick

Frederick restaurants
Frederick restaurants that serve tortas

Las Tunas Mexican Restaurant - 1043 west patrick st

1043 west patrick st, Frederick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Torta$11.99
A Mexican sandwich filled with your choice of steak, chicken, chorizo, or carnitas. Buns covered with a spread of mayonnaise and beans. Topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese, slices of avocado, jalapenos, and pickled onions, and pressed til toasted. Served with fries.
More about Las Tunas Mexican Restaurant - 1043 west patrick st
TACOS

BIG PAPI'S TACOS

5711 Industry Lane #7, Frederick

Avg 4.6 (266 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
NEW! Torta$10.95
!NEW! Mexican Torta Sandwich.
Your choice of meat, cheese, onions, cilantro, our signature Papi Sauce drizzled on top. All deliciously layered on a fresh baked buttery bun. Add Consome dipping sauce to level up your Torta!
More about BIG PAPI'S TACOS

