Turkey clubs in Frederick

More about New York J&P Pizza - Frederick
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
New York J&P Pizza - Frederick
6103 Spring Ridge Pkwy, Frederick
|Turkey Ham Club
|$10.99
|Turkey Club Sub
|$10.99
|Turkey Club
|$10.99
More about Pretzel and Pizza Creations
PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Pretzel and Pizza Creations
210 N Market St, Frederick
|Turkey Reuben Sandwich
|$8.99
|Turkey & Provolone Sandwich
|$8.49
More about Bushwaller's
SEAFOOD
Bushwaller's
209 North Market St, Frederick
|Turkey Club
|$14.00
Roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, pesto mayo, toasted multigrain.
More about Isabella's
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Isabella's
44 N Market St, Frederick
|Turkey Club
|$14.00
turkey breast, bacon, goat cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, avocado, tomato, honey wheat bread
More about Dutch's Daughter Restaurant
Dutch's Daughter Restaurant
581 Himes Ave., Frederick
|Turkey Club
|$18.00
Marble bread loaded with fresh sliced turkey, provolone cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayonnaise. Served with a side of fresh fried chips and a pickle spear. Side substitutions available at an additional charge.