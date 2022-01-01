Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Frederick

Go
Frederick restaurants
Toast

Frederick restaurants that serve turkey clubs

New York J&P Pizza - Frederick image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

New York J&P Pizza - Frederick

6103 Spring Ridge Pkwy, Frederick

Avg 4.3 (262 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Ham Club$10.99
Turkey Club Sub$10.99
Turkey Club$10.99
More about New York J&P Pizza - Frederick
Pretzel and Pizza Creations image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Pretzel and Pizza Creations

210 N Market St, Frederick

Avg 4.5 (3241 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkey Reuben Sandwich$8.99
Turkey & Provolone Sandwich$8.49
More about Pretzel and Pizza Creations
Consumer pic

SEAFOOD

Bushwaller's

209 North Market St, Frederick

Avg 4.2 (882 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Club$14.00
Roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, pesto mayo, toasted multigrain.
More about Bushwaller's
Isabella's image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Isabella's

44 N Market St, Frederick

Avg 4.6 (975 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Club$14.00
turkey breast, bacon, goat cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, avocado, tomato, honey wheat bread
More about Isabella's
Dutch's Daughter Restaurant image

 

Dutch's Daughter Restaurant

581 Himes Ave., Frederick

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Club$18.00
Marble bread loaded with fresh sliced turkey, provolone cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayonnaise. Served with a side of fresh fried chips and a pickle spear. Side substitutions available at an additional charge.
More about Dutch's Daughter Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

7th St. Cafe

903 w. 7th street Horseshoe Dr., Frederick

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Club$8.95
More about 7th St. Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Frederick

Chicken Cheesesteaks

Mozzarella Sticks

Caesar Salad

Fried Pickles

Chocolate Cake

Enchiladas

Prime Ribs

Pastries

Map

More near Frederick to explore

Gaithersburg

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Leesburg

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Harpers Ferry

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Damascus

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Sykesville

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston