Volcano rolls in Frederick

Frederick restaurants
Frederick restaurants that serve volcano rolls

Banner pic

 

Lazy Fish -

10 E Patrick St, Frederick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Volcano Roll$14.00
More about Lazy Fish -
Banner pic

 

Sapporo II

5 W Church S, Frederick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Volcano Roll$15.00
Fried squid, avocado, cucumber spicy caviar on the top
More about Sapporo II

