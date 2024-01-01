Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Volcano rolls in
Frederick
/
Frederick
/
Volcano Rolls
Frederick restaurants that serve volcano rolls
Lazy Fish -
10 E Patrick St, Frederick
No reviews yet
Volcano Roll
$14.00
More about Lazy Fish -
Sapporo II
5 W Church S, Frederick
No reviews yet
Volcano Roll
$15.00
Fried squid, avocado, cucumber spicy caviar on the top
More about Sapporo II
