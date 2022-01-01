Waffles in Frederick

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

New York J&P Pizza - Frederick image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

New York J&P Pizza - Frederick

6103 Spring Ridge Pkwy, Frederick

Avg 4.3 (262 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Waffle Plate$7.99
More about New York J&P Pizza - Frederick
Chicken & Waffles PIzza image

PIZZA • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

White Rabbit Gastropub

18 Market Space, Frederick

Avg 4.6 (811 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken & Waffles PIzza$20.00
Our take on sweet and savory! This delicious pizza has whipped cream pizza dough, Wisconsin brick cheese & cheddar cheese. It's topped with crispy chicken tenders, buffalo sauce & powdered sugar. Served with a side of maple syrup
More about White Rabbit Gastropub
Consumer pic

SEAFOOD

Bushwaller's

209 North Market St, Frederick

Avg 4.2 (882 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken & Waffles$12.00
More about Bushwaller's

