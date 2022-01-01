Go
Frederick Social

Frederick Social is a new kind of cafe allowing a customized experience in a relaxed, self-driven environment. The CRAFT BEVERAGE WALL is lined with high quality, beers, wines, and mixed drinks with an emphasis on LOCAL PRODUCERS. Our MENU features farm-to-table, allergy conscientious and diet friendly options that can be customized in a variety of ways, again allowing you to be the curator of your palate. Overwhelmed by too many options? Don’t panic, our team is here to guide you through the carefully curated selections guaranteed to turn you on to something new.
We strive to strengthen our community and help other local businesses to flourish by sourcing as much as possible from small businesses nearby.

50 Citizen's Way

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Salad - So Fresh & So Clean$10.00
Strawberry, kale, walnut, feta, avocado, grains
Beyond Meat Chicken Tenders$6.00
English muffin, cheddar and sauce
Taters gonna Tate$6.00
Air Fried Tater Tots
Pretzel Bites$6.00
Its Nacho Business$15.00
Nachos baked to perfection! Your choice of protien, cheese, black bean, tomato, onion, jalapeno *gluten free
Straight Shooter$12.00
Crispy flatbread topped with the right amount of BBQ & heat, red onion, cheese, jalapeno, hot honey & BBQ chicken
When I dip you dip we dip$14.00
Seasonal vegetable medley, 3 yummy dips, crackers, sweet cherrybell peppers and chunks of parmesan cheese
Chips and dip/salsa$6.00
Location

50 Citizen's Way

Frederick MD

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
