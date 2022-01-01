Fredericksburg American restaurants you'll love

Go
Fredericksburg restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Fredericksburg

August E's image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • STEAKS

August E's

203 E San Antonio St, Fredericksburg

Avg 3 (295 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Phat Thai$27.00
flat egg noodle, carrots, onions, scallions, peanuts, lime, cilantro, egg omelette choice of protein
Soup Du Jour$16.00
seasonal selection
Siam Egg Roll$15.00
handcut pork egg roll with fresh vegetables, herbs, sweet chili sauce
More about August E's
Vaudeville image

 

Vaudeville

230 E Main St, Fredericksburg

Avg 4.5 (1426 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Friday - Lump Crab Curry
Lump Crab Coconut Curry - Steamed Jasmine Rice
Reuben Sandwich$19.00
Artisanal Pastrami - Brussel Sprout Kraut - Melted Gruyer Wholegrain Mustard and Thousand Island
Vaudeville Club Sandwich$18.00
House Roasted Turkey Breast - Benton's Bacon - Garden Tomatoes - Mixed Greens - Mustard Aioli - Apple Butter
More about Vaudeville
Emma + Ollie image

 

Emma + Ollie

607 S Washington, Fredericksburg

Avg 4.6 (555 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Seasonal Fruit$4.00
Iced Tea$3.00
Cinnamon Roll$5.00
More about Emma + Ollie
Restaurant banner

 

Hill and Vine

210 S. Adams, Fredericksburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Hill and Vine

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Fredericksburg

Chicken Tenders

Cake

Salmon

Lobsters

Tacos

Pork Chops

Map

More near Fredericksburg to explore

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

New Braunfels

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Boerne

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Wimberley

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Canyon Lake

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Spicewood

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Kerrville

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

San Angelo

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston