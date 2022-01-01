Fredericksburg American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Fredericksburg
More about August E's
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • STEAKS
August E's
203 E San Antonio St, Fredericksburg
|Popular items
|Phat Thai
|$27.00
flat egg noodle, carrots, onions, scallions, peanuts, lime, cilantro, egg omelette choice of protein
|Soup Du Jour
|$16.00
seasonal selection
|Siam Egg Roll
|$15.00
handcut pork egg roll with fresh vegetables, herbs, sweet chili sauce
More about Vaudeville
Vaudeville
230 E Main St, Fredericksburg
|Popular items
|Friday - Lump Crab Curry
Lump Crab Coconut Curry - Steamed Jasmine Rice
|Reuben Sandwich
|$19.00
Artisanal Pastrami - Brussel Sprout Kraut - Melted Gruyer Wholegrain Mustard and Thousand Island
|Vaudeville Club Sandwich
|$18.00
House Roasted Turkey Breast - Benton's Bacon - Garden Tomatoes - Mixed Greens - Mustard Aioli - Apple Butter
More about Emma + Ollie
Emma + Ollie
607 S Washington, Fredericksburg
|Popular items
|Seasonal Fruit
|$4.00
|Iced Tea
|$3.00
|Cinnamon Roll
|$5.00