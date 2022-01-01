Fredericksburg bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Fredericksburg restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Fredericksburg

La Bergerie image

CHEESE

La Bergerie

312 E Austin St, Fredericksburg

Avg 4.9 (79 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Terroir Explorers Six Pack$165.00
A curated six pack exploring emerging regions and winemakers pushing boundaries of terroir through varietal selection, geography, and winemaking style. This six pack includes:
~Teutonic Wine Company Pear Blossom Vineyard Columbia Gorge, Oregon Grüner Velt-liner 2020
~Shofer AM Areni Rosé Vayots Dzor, Armenia 2020
~Bikicki ‘Pinotte’ Früska Gora, Serbia 2016
~Pedro Parra y Famillia ‘Pencopolitano’ Itata, Chile 2019
~Constant Crush’s ‘Flavors in Vogues' Eola Amity Hills Mencia Willamette Valley, Oregon 2020
~Pasaeli ‘K2’ Bordeaux Blend Aegean, Turkey 2018
Russian Osetra$115.00
More about La Bergerie
78624 The Bar image

 

78624 The Bar

229 East Main st, Fredericksburg

Avg 4.5 (243 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Meat & Cheese Board$30.00
Selection of different meats and cheeses with varied nuts and fruit
Burrata$15.00
Limited* Served with olive ciabatta, sundried tomatoes, fresh basil, and balsamic glaze
More about 78624 The Bar
Chase's Place image

 

Chase's Place

313 East San Antonio Street, Fredericksburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
EVENT: 5-Course Dinner and Whiskey Pairing; Thurs. Dec 9th$135.00
More about Chase's Place
Restaurant banner

 

Hill and Vine

210 S. Adams, Fredericksburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Hill and Vine

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Fredericksburg

Chicken Tenders

Cake

Salmon

Lobsters

Tacos

Pork Chops

Map

More near Fredericksburg to explore

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

New Braunfels

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Boerne

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Wimberley

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Canyon Lake

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Spicewood

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Kerrville

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

San Angelo

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston