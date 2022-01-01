Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Quiche in
Fredericksburg
/
Fredericksburg
/
Quiche
Fredericksburg restaurants that serve quiche
Caliche Coffee
338 W Main St, Fredericksburg
No reviews yet
Vegetarian Quiche
$40.00
spinach | asparagus | shallot | roasted bell pepper | gruyere cheese | custard | puff pastry | 8” round pie
More about Caliche Coffee
Vaudeville
230 E Main St, Fredericksburg
Avg 4.5
(1426 reviews)
Quiche
$17.00
More about Vaudeville
