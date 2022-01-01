Fredericksburg restaurants you'll love

Go
Fredericksburg restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Fredericksburg

Top restaurants in Fredericksburg, Virginia

Just south of Washington DC on the Rappahannock River, you’ll find Fredericksburg. Known for its scenic parks, monuments, and historic buildings, Fredericksburg is rich in history and attractions. After spending some time exploring this town, you might find yourself in search of a hearty meal. You’re in luck, there is a wide selection of cuisines to choose from across the city.

Visit the Towne Centre for local American fare or head down William Street towards Rappahannock River for pizza, pasta, Thai cuisine, and Jamaican food. You’ll find delightful bakeries, noodle shops, and BBQ as well when you visit this robust area of restaurants. From lunch on the go to dinner delivery in Fredericksburg, there are many options to choose from. From family dinners to quick-service restaurants, you’ll never go hungry in this town.

Whether you need something quick or want to spend a leisurely evening with loved ones, you can enjoy everything from burgers to high-end New American cuisine. You can even try local bourbon or ale if you so desire. Spend your relaxing evening at a local pub or invite your friends out for cocktails, there is no shortage of ways to have a good time in Fredericksburg.

Fredericksburg's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Salad
Salad
Food Trucks
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Caterers
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Latin American
Scroll right

Must-try Fredericksburg restaurants

Orofino image

PASTA • SALADS

Orofino

1006 Caroline St, Fredericksburg

Avg 4.7 (2503 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tagliatelle al Ragù$15.00
Tagliatelle pasta served with a traditional homemade meat sauce.
Spaghetti Carbonara$15.00
Spaghetti served al dente in a light white cream sauce with pancetta and parmesan.
Pizza Margherita$14.00
San Marzano tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil and extra virgin olive oil.
More about Orofino
Foode image

 

FOODE + Mercantile

900 Princess Anne St, Fredericksbrg

Avg 4.5 (1797 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Black Bean Burger$12.00
Surf & Turf$170.00
Rosie's Chicken & Waffle$13.00
More about FOODE + Mercantile
The Agency Kitchen & Bar image

SUSHI • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Agency Kitchen & Bar

51 Towne Centre Blvd, Fredericksburg

Avg 3 (14 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Wrap$13.00
BLACKENED CHICKEN SERVED WITH BACON, SWISS, AVOCADO, LETTUCE, TOMATO AND SPICY MAYO
Chicken Tacos$12.00
3 CHARGRILLED CHICKEN TACOS SERVED ON FLOUR TORTILLAS
AND TOPPED WITH SHREDDED CHEESE, LETTUCE, FRESH PICO
DE GALLO, AND CILANTRO CREMA
Chicken Potstickers$10.00
CRISPY GOLDEN CHICKEN POT-STICKERS SERVED WITH SPICY TAMARI DIPPING SAUCE, TOPPED WITH SCALLIONS
More about The Agency Kitchen & Bar
Legends Grille image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Legends Grille

10500 Spotsylvania Ave, Fredericksburg

Avg 4.4 (2111 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Side Salad$3.00
Mixed lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, mixed cheese and croutons. Choice of dressing on the side.
Bacon Cheddar Burger$10.49
A classic, with crispy bacon and cheddar cheese
Wings 12$14.99
Traditional or Boneless wings served with Legends dipping sauce and celery. Additional .50¢ charge *For all flats or all drummettes (per 6 wings) *For extra dipping sauces
More about Legends Grille
Banner pic

 

Pifer Bros. BBQ Company

451 Central Rd. Unit D, Fredericksburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BBQ Nachos$11.99
Pulled Pork, Sweet & Tangy BBQ Sauce, Homemade Cheese Sauce, Sour Cream, Candied Maple Bacon, Green Onions on a Bed of Scooped Chips
Pulled Pork Sandwich Combo$11.99
Pulled Pork Sandwich with or without slaw and your choice of a side and a drink
Egg Rolls$7.99
Your Choice of Two
BBQ- Smoked Cabbage and Pork Wrapped in an Eggroll Wrapper
Buffalo Chicken- Our Pulled Chicken Covered in Dad's Wing Sauce Wrapped in an Eggroll Wrapper
Mac & Cheese- Our Homemade Mac & Cheese Wrapped in an Eggroll Wrapper
More about Pifer Bros. BBQ Company
Juan More Taco image

TACOS

Juan More Taco

826 Caroline St, Fredericksburg

Avg 3.6 (133 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Large Chips & Salsa$5.50
Lots of crispy tortilla chips with some mild salsa. Always a favorite.
Street Corn$5.50
A full cob of corn, slathered with mayo and covered with a blend of cheese and seasoning. Dressed with sour cream and cilantro.
Quesadilla$14.00
A large flour tortilla filled with cheese and your choice of protein, then melted to perfection. Garnished with cilantro, limes, and radish.
Includes a side of chips and salsa or rice and beans.
More about Juan More Taco
Pork Junkies image

 

Pork Junkies

1419 Princess Anne St, Fredericksburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tenders Hand Breaded Combo (3)$13.50
Dipped in our signature batter & fried to a golden crisp and served with our signature fries.
Chicken Tenders Hand Breaded (4)$11.75
Dipped in our signature batter & fried to a golden crisp.
Onion Rings$8.25
More about Pork Junkies
VA Famous Teriyaki image

 

VA Famous Teriyaki

11105 Leavells Rd, Fredericksburg

Avg 4.7 (24 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken & Shrimp$9.75
served with white or fried rice, and mixed veggies. Sub rice with noodles or only veggies for $.50
Crab Rangoon$3.00
4 pcs deep fried crab rangoons
Fried Gyoza$3.00
6 pcs deep fried dumplings filled with chicken and vegetables
More about VA Famous Teriyaki
Basilico New York Deli - Cowan Boulevard image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Basilico New York Deli - Cowan Boulevard

2577 Cowan Blvd, Fredericksburg

Avg 4.5 (542 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
1/2 Salad & 1/2 Sandwich$9.50
1/2 Salad and 1/2 Sandwich Choose 1 Salad and 1 Sandwich. We will make it fresh for you to pick up or have it delivered.
Meatball Sub$10.00
Classic Italian Meatballs on a Sub Roll toasted with Provolone Cheese Tomato Sauce
Kid's Pizza Pie$6.00
Kid's Pizza Pie (8")
More about Basilico New York Deli - Cowan Boulevard
Billikens Smokehouse image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Billikens Smokehouse

623 Caroline St, Fredericksburg

Avg 4.8 (183 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Three meat$26.50
Sides$4.50
Cornbread$1.00
More about Billikens Smokehouse
Kukuruku VA LLC image

 

Kukuruku VA LLC

201 Round Table Ct Apt 201, Fredericksburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
4 PC CHICKEN COMBO$9.50
8 PC CHICKEN COMBO$19.00
2 PC CHICKEN COMBO$6.50
More about Kukuruku VA LLC
My Wife’s Pizza & More image

 

My Wife’s Pizza & More

2010 Princess Anne St Unit B, Fredericksburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
HAWAIIAN PIZZA
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham or chicken, sliced pineapple, black olives.
4 MEATS PIZZA
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham, sausage, pepperoni, bacon.
PIZZA DELUXE
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, spinach, mushroom, red onions, green pepper, red pepper, black olives, pick your meet (shrimp, Ground beef, Chicken, Ham, Sausage, Pepperoni, or Bacon).
More about My Wife’s Pizza & More
Capital Ale House image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Capital Ale House

917 Caroline St, Fredericksburg

Avg 4 (2114 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hot Apple Pie$7.00
Mounds of fresh, crisp organic apples, saucy, with cinnamon apple cider and loaded with crunchy crumbs. Finished with premium vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce.
Mushroom French Dip Burger$16.25
Grilled beef patty, caramelized onions,
sautéed mushrooms, gruyere cheese,
horseradish sauce, au jus.
Belgian Style Fries$9.00
Served with Belgian-style flavored mayonnaises including citrus-cayenne, roasted garlic, pesto, and CAH sauce.
More about Capital Ale House
Taste of Trelawny image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

Taste of Trelawny

100 Randolph Road, Fredericksburg

Avg 4.6 (662 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Small (MILD) Jerk Chicken$14.00
Small Oxtail$15.00
Lg. (MILD) Jerk Chicken$18.00
More about Taste of Trelawny
Super Rico Fredericksburg image

 

Super Rico Fredericksburg

2386 plank road, fredericksburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
1/4 White$9.79
(White meat) Juicy Charcoal Chicken With Choice of Two Medium Sides and 2 sauces.
Chicken Quesadilla$8.99
Tortilla with chicken, cheddar & monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo. Served with guacamole and sour cream
Lomo Saltado$14.99
Chunks of beef, sautéed onions, tomatoes, spring onions, cilantro, served on a bed of French fries. Served with rice
More about Super Rico Fredericksburg
6 Bears & A Goat Brewing Co. image

 

6 Bears & A Goat Brewing Co.

1140 International Pkwy, Fredericksburg

Avg 4.8 (497 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Brewhouse Burger$14.00
8oz ground beef burger with beer-b-q glaze, smoked gouda, maple bacon, house pickles, lettuce, tomato and fried red onions.
Dekker Burger$14.00
8oz local ground beef burger on a toasted brioche bun with house greens, melted havarti, red wine butter, grilled onions, topped with a sweet dijon mayo and a pickled lemon, served with truffle scented Parmesan frites.
Brewhouse Burger$14.00
8oz ground beef burger with beer-b-q glaze, smoked gouda, maple bacon, house pickles, lettuce, tomato and fried red onions.
More about 6 Bears & A Goat Brewing Co.
Harry's Alehouse image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • WAFFLES

Harry's Alehouse

5737 Plank Road, Fredericksburg

Avg 4.4 (1095 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Texas Wings$13.00
EIGHT of Harry's famous grilled wings coated in hot sauce and tossed in our secret Texas rub. Our #1 selling wing!
Kid Tenders$5.99
3 Chicken Tenders and one side
West Fredburger$11.50
Comes with lettuce, tomato, and a pickle on a toasted buttery sesame bun!
More about Harry's Alehouse
Sedona Taphouse image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sedona Taphouse

591 William St, FREDERICKSBURG

Avg 4.6 (1073 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Canyon Nachos$14.90
Large nacho platter, layered with cheddar cheese, house made queso, slow roasted pulled pork, sour cream, guacamole, fresh pico. GF
Hangover Burger$14.90
7 oz. Wagyu beef*, American cheese, bacon, over easy egg*, house made sauce, caramelized onions, toasted potato bun. Choice of side. GFO
More about Sedona Taphouse
J. Brian's Tap Room image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

J. Brian's Tap Room

200 Hanover St, Fredericksburg

Avg 4 (570 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fish & Chips$14.50
Hand battered cod. served with fries and tartar sauce
Reuben$13.50
Sliced corned beef topped with sauerkraut, swiss cheese and russian dressing served on toasted marble rye
More about J. Brian's Tap Room
Primo Pizza image

PIZZA

Primo Pizza

7132 Salem Fields Blvd, Fredericksburg

Avg 3.9 (85 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
XL Primo House Special$19.99
XL Hawaiian Style$19.99
More about Primo Pizza
The Hub Restaurant image

 

The Hub Restaurant

4828 Southpoint Parkway, Fredericksburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Full Days Of Service
More about The Hub Restaurant
Hard Times Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hard Times Cafe

5099 Jefferson Davis Highway Suite D, Fredericksburg

Avg 3.4 (66 reviews)
Takeout
More about Hard Times Cafe
The Alpine Chef image

 

The Alpine Chef

200 Lafayette Blvd, Fredericksburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Alpine Chef
Ike & Rita's Bakery & Cafe image

 

Ike & Rita's Bakery & Cafe

1517 Princess Anne St, Fredericksburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Ike & Rita's Bakery & Cafe
Taste of Trelawny image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

Taste of Trelawny

100 Randolph Road, Fredericksburg

Avg 4.6 (662 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Taste of Trelawny
Rebellion - Fredericksburg image

 

Rebellion - Fredericksburg

309 William Street, Fredericksburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about Rebellion - Fredericksburg
J's Pizza & Sub Cafe- Fredericksburg image

 

J's Pizza & Sub Cafe- Fredericksburg

20 Plantation Drive Suite 103, Fredericksburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Cheese Fries$7.49
Layers of crispy fries, Cheddar, Jack & Mozzarella Cheese & Bacon toasted golden and drizzled with BBQ sauce & our House-made Buttermilk Ranch!
Wings$12.49
10 pc. wings your choice of plain, buffalo, hot, bbq or sweet chile sauce. With blue cheese or ranch
Steak & Cheese
Shaved Prime Steak & Yellow onion grilled with Mayo, Lettuce & tomato on toasted roll.
More about J's Pizza & Sub Cafe- Fredericksburg
Restaurant banner

SOUPS • SALADS

Basilico New York Deli - Harrison Road

7013 Harrison rd, Fredericksburg

Avg 4.5 (438 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kid's Pizza Pie$7.00
Kid's Pizza Pie (8")
Cobb Salad$11.00
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Hard Boiled Eggs, Avocado, Cheddar Cheese, Grape Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion and Olives served on our Signature Salad Mix with Choice of Dressing.
CYO Cheese Pizza$10.00
Create Your Own Cheese Pizza Add the Toppings you want for $1.00 each
More about Basilico New York Deli - Harrison Road
Restaurant banner

 

Rey Azteca

1287 Carl D. Silver Parkway, Fredericksburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Sour Cream$0.99
Soft Taco$3.00
1 Taco$2.99
More about Rey Azteca
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES

Curitiba Art Cafe

919 Caroline St, Fredericksburg

Avg 4.1 (61 reviews)
Takeout
More about Curitiba Art Cafe

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Fredericksburg

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Quesadillas

Cheeseburgers

Pretzels

Nachos

Pies

Cheese Pizza

Map

More near Fredericksburg to explore

Woodbridge

Avg 3.7 (26 restaurants)

Manassas

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Warrenton

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Lorton

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet

Culpeper

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Spotsylvania

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston