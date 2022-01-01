Fredericksburg restaurants you'll love
Top restaurants in Fredericksburg, Virginia
Just south of Washington DC on the Rappahannock River, you’ll find Fredericksburg. Known for its scenic parks, monuments, and historic buildings, Fredericksburg is rich in history and attractions. After spending some time exploring this town, you might find yourself in search of a hearty meal. You’re in luck, there is a wide selection of cuisines to choose from across the city.
Visit the Towne Centre for local American fare or head down William Street towards Rappahannock River for pizza, pasta, Thai cuisine, and Jamaican food. You’ll find delightful bakeries, noodle shops, and BBQ as well when you visit this robust area of restaurants. From lunch on the go to dinner delivery in Fredericksburg, there are many options to choose from. From family dinners to quick-service restaurants, you’ll never go hungry in this town.
Whether you need something quick or want to spend a leisurely evening with loved ones, you can enjoy everything from burgers to high-end New American cuisine. You can even try local bourbon or ale if you so desire. Spend your relaxing evening at a local pub or invite your friends out for cocktails, there is no shortage of ways to have a good time in Fredericksburg.
Fredericksburg's top cuisines
Must-try Fredericksburg restaurants
PASTA • SALADS
Orofino
1006 Caroline St, Fredericksburg
|Popular items
|Tagliatelle al Ragù
|$15.00
Tagliatelle pasta served with a traditional homemade meat sauce.
|Spaghetti Carbonara
|$15.00
Spaghetti served al dente in a light white cream sauce with pancetta and parmesan.
|Pizza Margherita
|$14.00
San Marzano tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil and extra virgin olive oil.
FOODE + Mercantile
900 Princess Anne St, Fredericksbrg
|Popular items
|Black Bean Burger
|$12.00
|Surf & Turf
|$170.00
|Rosie's Chicken & Waffle
|$13.00
SUSHI • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Agency Kitchen & Bar
51 Towne Centre Blvd, Fredericksburg
|Popular items
|Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
BLACKENED CHICKEN SERVED WITH BACON, SWISS, AVOCADO, LETTUCE, TOMATO AND SPICY MAYO
|Chicken Tacos
|$12.00
3 CHARGRILLED CHICKEN TACOS SERVED ON FLOUR TORTILLAS
AND TOPPED WITH SHREDDED CHEESE, LETTUCE, FRESH PICO
DE GALLO, AND CILANTRO CREMA
|Chicken Potstickers
|$10.00
CRISPY GOLDEN CHICKEN POT-STICKERS SERVED WITH SPICY TAMARI DIPPING SAUCE, TOPPED WITH SCALLIONS
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Legends Grille
10500 Spotsylvania Ave, Fredericksburg
|Popular items
|Side Salad
|$3.00
Mixed lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, mixed cheese and croutons. Choice of dressing on the side.
|Bacon Cheddar Burger
|$10.49
A classic, with crispy bacon and cheddar cheese
|Wings 12
|$14.99
Traditional or Boneless wings served with Legends dipping sauce and celery. Additional .50¢ charge *For all flats or all drummettes (per 6 wings) *For extra dipping sauces
Pifer Bros. BBQ Company
451 Central Rd. Unit D, Fredericksburg
|Popular items
|BBQ Nachos
|$11.99
Pulled Pork, Sweet & Tangy BBQ Sauce, Homemade Cheese Sauce, Sour Cream, Candied Maple Bacon, Green Onions on a Bed of Scooped Chips
|Pulled Pork Sandwich Combo
|$11.99
Pulled Pork Sandwich with or without slaw and your choice of a side and a drink
|Egg Rolls
|$7.99
Your Choice of Two
BBQ- Smoked Cabbage and Pork Wrapped in an Eggroll Wrapper
Buffalo Chicken- Our Pulled Chicken Covered in Dad's Wing Sauce Wrapped in an Eggroll Wrapper
Mac & Cheese- Our Homemade Mac & Cheese Wrapped in an Eggroll Wrapper
TACOS
Juan More Taco
826 Caroline St, Fredericksburg
|Popular items
|Large Chips & Salsa
|$5.50
Lots of crispy tortilla chips with some mild salsa. Always a favorite.
|Street Corn
|$5.50
A full cob of corn, slathered with mayo and covered with a blend of cheese and seasoning. Dressed with sour cream and cilantro.
|Quesadilla
|$14.00
A large flour tortilla filled with cheese and your choice of protein, then melted to perfection. Garnished with cilantro, limes, and radish.
Includes a side of chips and salsa or rice and beans.
Pork Junkies
1419 Princess Anne St, Fredericksburg
|Popular items
|Chicken Tenders Hand Breaded Combo (3)
|$13.50
Dipped in our signature batter & fried to a golden crisp and served with our signature fries.
|Chicken Tenders Hand Breaded (4)
|$11.75
Dipped in our signature batter & fried to a golden crisp.
|Onion Rings
|$8.25
VA Famous Teriyaki
11105 Leavells Rd, Fredericksburg
|Popular items
|Chicken & Shrimp
|$9.75
served with white or fried rice, and mixed veggies. Sub rice with noodles or only veggies for $.50
|Crab Rangoon
|$3.00
4 pcs deep fried crab rangoons
|Fried Gyoza
|$3.00
6 pcs deep fried dumplings filled with chicken and vegetables
PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Basilico New York Deli - Cowan Boulevard
2577 Cowan Blvd, Fredericksburg
|Popular items
|1/2 Salad & 1/2 Sandwich
|$9.50
1/2 Salad and 1/2 Sandwich Choose 1 Salad and 1 Sandwich. We will make it fresh for you to pick up or have it delivered.
|Meatball Sub
|$10.00
Classic Italian Meatballs on a Sub Roll toasted with Provolone Cheese Tomato Sauce
|Kid's Pizza Pie
|$6.00
Kid's Pizza Pie (8")
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Billikens Smokehouse
623 Caroline St, Fredericksburg
|Popular items
|Three meat
|$26.50
|Sides
|$4.50
|Cornbread
|$1.00
Kukuruku VA LLC
201 Round Table Ct Apt 201, Fredericksburg
|Popular items
|4 PC CHICKEN COMBO
|$9.50
|8 PC CHICKEN COMBO
|$19.00
|2 PC CHICKEN COMBO
|$6.50
My Wife’s Pizza & More
2010 Princess Anne St Unit B, Fredericksburg
|Popular items
|HAWAIIAN PIZZA
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham or chicken, sliced pineapple, black olives.
|4 MEATS PIZZA
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham, sausage, pepperoni, bacon.
|PIZZA DELUXE
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, spinach, mushroom, red onions, green pepper, red pepper, black olives, pick your meet (shrimp, Ground beef, Chicken, Ham, Sausage, Pepperoni, or Bacon).
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Capital Ale House
917 Caroline St, Fredericksburg
|Popular items
|Hot Apple Pie
|$7.00
Mounds of fresh, crisp organic apples, saucy, with cinnamon apple cider and loaded with crunchy crumbs. Finished with premium vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce.
|Mushroom French Dip Burger
|$16.25
Grilled beef patty, caramelized onions,
sautéed mushrooms, gruyere cheese,
horseradish sauce, au jus.
|Belgian Style Fries
|$9.00
Served with Belgian-style flavored mayonnaises including citrus-cayenne, roasted garlic, pesto, and CAH sauce.
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN
Taste of Trelawny
100 Randolph Road, Fredericksburg
|Popular items
|Small (MILD) Jerk Chicken
|$14.00
|Small Oxtail
|$15.00
|Lg. (MILD) Jerk Chicken
|$18.00
Super Rico Fredericksburg
2386 plank road, fredericksburg
|Popular items
|1/4 White
|$9.79
(White meat) Juicy Charcoal Chicken With Choice of Two Medium Sides and 2 sauces.
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.99
Tortilla with chicken, cheddar & monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo. Served with guacamole and sour cream
|Lomo Saltado
|$14.99
Chunks of beef, sautéed onions, tomatoes, spring onions, cilantro, served on a bed of French fries. Served with rice
6 Bears & A Goat Brewing Co.
1140 International Pkwy, Fredericksburg
|Popular items
|Brewhouse Burger
|$14.00
8oz ground beef burger with beer-b-q glaze, smoked gouda, maple bacon, house pickles, lettuce, tomato and fried red onions.
|Dekker Burger
|$14.00
8oz local ground beef burger on a toasted brioche bun with house greens, melted havarti, red wine butter, grilled onions, topped with a sweet dijon mayo and a pickled lemon, served with truffle scented Parmesan frites.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • WAFFLES
Harry's Alehouse
5737 Plank Road, Fredericksburg
|Popular items
|Texas Wings
|$13.00
EIGHT of Harry's famous grilled wings coated in hot sauce and tossed in our secret Texas rub. Our #1 selling wing!
|Kid Tenders
|$5.99
3 Chicken Tenders and one side
|West Fredburger
|$11.50
Comes with lettuce, tomato, and a pickle on a toasted buttery sesame bun!
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sedona Taphouse
591 William St, FREDERICKSBURG
|Popular items
|Canyon Nachos
|$14.90
Large nacho platter, layered with cheddar cheese, house made queso, slow roasted pulled pork, sour cream, guacamole, fresh pico. GF
|Hangover Burger
|$14.90
7 oz. Wagyu beef*, American cheese, bacon, over easy egg*, house made sauce, caramelized onions, toasted potato bun. Choice of side. GFO
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
J. Brian's Tap Room
200 Hanover St, Fredericksburg
|Popular items
|Fish & Chips
|$14.50
Hand battered cod. served with fries and tartar sauce
|Reuben
|$13.50
Sliced corned beef topped with sauerkraut, swiss cheese and russian dressing served on toasted marble rye
PIZZA
Primo Pizza
7132 Salem Fields Blvd, Fredericksburg
|Popular items
|XL Primo House Special
|$19.99
|XL Hawaiian Style
|$19.99
The Hub Restaurant
4828 Southpoint Parkway, Fredericksburg
|Popular items
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hard Times Cafe
5099 Jefferson Davis Highway Suite D, Fredericksburg
Ike & Rita's Bakery & Cafe
1517 Princess Anne St, Fredericksburg
J's Pizza & Sub Cafe- Fredericksburg
20 Plantation Drive Suite 103, Fredericksburg
|Popular items
|Bacon Cheese Fries
|$7.49
Layers of crispy fries, Cheddar, Jack & Mozzarella Cheese & Bacon toasted golden and drizzled with BBQ sauce & our House-made Buttermilk Ranch!
|Wings
|$12.49
10 pc. wings your choice of plain, buffalo, hot, bbq or sweet chile sauce. With blue cheese or ranch
|Steak & Cheese
Shaved Prime Steak & Yellow onion grilled with Mayo, Lettuce & tomato on toasted roll.
SOUPS • SALADS
Basilico New York Deli - Harrison Road
7013 Harrison rd, Fredericksburg
|Popular items
|Kid's Pizza Pie
|$7.00
Kid's Pizza Pie (8")
|Cobb Salad
|$11.00
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Hard Boiled Eggs, Avocado, Cheddar Cheese, Grape Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion and Olives served on our Signature Salad Mix with Choice of Dressing.
|CYO Cheese Pizza
|$10.00
Create Your Own Cheese Pizza Add the Toppings you want for $1.00 each
Rey Azteca
1287 Carl D. Silver Parkway, Fredericksburg
|Popular items
|Sour Cream
|$0.99
|Soft Taco
|$3.00
|1 Taco
|$2.99
