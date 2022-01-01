Fredericksburg bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Fredericksburg restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Fredericksburg

Legends Grille image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Legends Grille

10500 Spotsylvania Ave, Fredericksburg

Avg 4.4 (2111 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Side Salad$3.00
Mixed lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, mixed cheese and croutons. Choice of dressing on the side.
Bacon Cheddar Burger$10.49
A classic, with crispy bacon and cheddar cheese
Wings 12$14.99
Traditional or Boneless wings served with Legends dipping sauce and celery. Additional .50¢ charge *For all flats or all drummettes (per 6 wings) *For extra dipping sauces
More about Legends Grille
Capital Ale House image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Capital Ale House

917 Caroline St, Fredericksburg

Avg 4 (2114 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hot Apple Pie$7.00
Mounds of fresh, crisp organic apples, saucy, with cinnamon apple cider and loaded with crunchy crumbs. Finished with premium vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce.
Mushroom French Dip Burger$16.25
Grilled beef patty, caramelized onions,
sautéed mushrooms, gruyere cheese,
horseradish sauce, au jus.
Belgian Style Fries$9.00
Served with Belgian-style flavored mayonnaises including citrus-cayenne, roasted garlic, pesto, and CAH sauce.
More about Capital Ale House
Sedona Taphouse image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sedona Taphouse

591 William St, FREDERICKSBURG

Avg 4.6 (1073 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hangover Burger$14.90
7 oz. Wagyu beef*, American cheese, bacon, over easy egg*, house made sauce, caramelized onions, toasted potato bun. Choice of side. GFO
Canyon Nachos$14.90
Large nacho platter, layered with cheddar cheese, house made queso, slow roasted pulled pork, sour cream, guacamole, fresh pico. GF
More about Sedona Taphouse
Hard Times Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hard Times Cafe

5099 Jefferson Davis Highway Suite D, Fredericksburg

Avg 3.4 (66 reviews)
Takeout
More about Hard Times Cafe
Rebellion - Fredericksburg image

 

Rebellion - Fredericksburg

309 William Street, Fredericksburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about Rebellion - Fredericksburg

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Fredericksburg

Tacos

Pretzels

Nachos

Pies

Chicken Sandwiches

Cheese Pizza

Cheeseburgers

Black Bean Burgers

Map

More near Fredericksburg to explore

Woodbridge

Avg 3.7 (26 restaurants)

Manassas

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Warrenton

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Lorton

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet

Culpeper

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Spotsylvania

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston