Fredericksburg bars & lounges you'll love

More about Legends Grille
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Legends Grille
10500 Spotsylvania Ave, Fredericksburg
|Popular items
|Side Salad
|$3.00
Mixed lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, mixed cheese and croutons. Choice of dressing on the side.
|Bacon Cheddar Burger
|$10.49
A classic, with crispy bacon and cheddar cheese
|Wings 12
|$14.99
Traditional or Boneless wings served with Legends dipping sauce and celery. Additional .50¢ charge *For all flats or all drummettes (per 6 wings) *For extra dipping sauces
More about Capital Ale House
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Capital Ale House
917 Caroline St, Fredericksburg
|Popular items
|Hot Apple Pie
|$7.00
Mounds of fresh, crisp organic apples, saucy, with cinnamon apple cider and loaded with crunchy crumbs. Finished with premium vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce.
|Mushroom French Dip Burger
|$16.25
Grilled beef patty, caramelized onions,
sautéed mushrooms, gruyere cheese,
horseradish sauce, au jus.
|Belgian Style Fries
|$9.00
Served with Belgian-style flavored mayonnaises including citrus-cayenne, roasted garlic, pesto, and CAH sauce.
More about Sedona Taphouse
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sedona Taphouse
591 William St, FREDERICKSBURG
|Popular items
|Hangover Burger
|$14.90
7 oz. Wagyu beef*, American cheese, bacon, over easy egg*, house made sauce, caramelized onions, toasted potato bun. Choice of side. GFO
|Canyon Nachos
|$14.90
Large nacho platter, layered with cheddar cheese, house made queso, slow roasted pulled pork, sour cream, guacamole, fresh pico. GF
More about Hard Times Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hard Times Cafe
5099 Jefferson Davis Highway Suite D, Fredericksburg