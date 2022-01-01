Fredericksburg BBQ restaurants you'll love
Must-try BBQ restaurants in Fredericksburg
More about Pifer Bros. BBQ Company
Pifer Bros. BBQ Company
451 Central Rd. Unit D, Fredericksburg
|Popular items
|BBQ Nachos
|$11.99
Pulled Pork, Sweet & Tangy BBQ Sauce, Homemade Cheese Sauce, Sour Cream, Candied Maple Bacon, Green Onions on a Bed of Scooped Chips
|Pulled Pork Sandwich Combo
|$11.99
Pulled Pork Sandwich with or without slaw and your choice of a side and a drink
|Egg Rolls
|$7.99
Your Choice of Two
BBQ- Smoked Cabbage and Pork Wrapped in an Eggroll Wrapper
Buffalo Chicken- Our Pulled Chicken Covered in Dad's Wing Sauce Wrapped in an Eggroll Wrapper
Mac & Cheese- Our Homemade Mac & Cheese Wrapped in an Eggroll Wrapper
More about Billikens Smokehouse
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Billikens Smokehouse
623 Caroline St, Fredericksburg
|Popular items
|Three meat
|$26.50
|Sides
|$4.50
|Cornbread
|$1.00
More about J. Brian's Tap Room
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
J. Brian's Tap Room
200 Hanover St, Fredericksburg
|Popular items
|Fish & Chips
|$14.50
Hand battered cod. served with fries and tartar sauce
|Reuben
|$13.50
Sliced corned beef topped with sauerkraut, swiss cheese and russian dressing served on toasted marble rye