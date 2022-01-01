Fredericksburg BBQ restaurants you'll love

Fredericksburg restaurants
Must-try BBQ restaurants in Fredericksburg

Pifer Bros. BBQ Company

451 Central Rd. Unit D, Fredericksburg

BBQ Nachos$11.99
Pulled Pork, Sweet & Tangy BBQ Sauce, Homemade Cheese Sauce, Sour Cream, Candied Maple Bacon, Green Onions on a Bed of Scooped Chips
Pulled Pork Sandwich Combo$11.99
Pulled Pork Sandwich with or without slaw and your choice of a side and a drink
Egg Rolls$7.99
Your Choice of Two
BBQ- Smoked Cabbage and Pork Wrapped in an Eggroll Wrapper
Buffalo Chicken- Our Pulled Chicken Covered in Dad's Wing Sauce Wrapped in an Eggroll Wrapper
Mac & Cheese- Our Homemade Mac & Cheese Wrapped in an Eggroll Wrapper
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Billikens Smokehouse

623 Caroline St, Fredericksburg

Avg 4.8 (183 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Three meat$26.50
Sides$4.50
Cornbread$1.00
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

J. Brian's Tap Room

200 Hanover St, Fredericksburg

Avg 4 (570 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish & Chips$14.50
Hand battered cod. served with fries and tartar sauce
Reuben$13.50
Sliced corned beef topped with sauerkraut, swiss cheese and russian dressing served on toasted marble rye
