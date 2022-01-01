Fredericksburg Italian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Italian restaurants in Fredericksburg
More about Orofino
PASTA • SALADS
Orofino
1006 Caroline St, Fredericksburg
|Popular items
|Tagliatelle al Ragù
|$15.00
Tagliatelle pasta served with a traditional homemade meat sauce.
|Spaghetti Carbonara
|$15.00
Spaghetti served al dente in a light white cream sauce with pancetta and parmesan.
|Pizza Margherita
|$14.00
San Marzano tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil and extra virgin olive oil.
More about Basilico New York Deli - Cowan Boulevard
PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Basilico New York Deli - Cowan Boulevard
2577 Cowan Blvd, Fredericksburg
|Popular items
|1/2 Salad & 1/2 Sandwich
|$9.50
1/2 Salad and 1/2 Sandwich Choose 1 Salad and 1 Sandwich. We will make it fresh for you to pick up or have it delivered.
|Meatball Sub
|$10.00
Classic Italian Meatballs on a Sub Roll toasted with Provolone Cheese Tomato Sauce
|Kid's Pizza Pie
|$6.00
Kid's Pizza Pie (8")
More about Basilico New York Deli - Harrison Road
SOUPS • SALADS
Basilico New York Deli - Harrison Road
7013 Harrison rd, Fredericksburg
|Popular items
|Kid's Pizza Pie
|$7.00
Kid's Pizza Pie (8")
|Cobb Salad
|$11.00
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Hard Boiled Eggs, Avocado, Cheddar Cheese, Grape Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion and Olives served on our Signature Salad Mix with Choice of Dressing.
|CYO Cheese Pizza
|$10.00
Create Your Own Cheese Pizza Add the Toppings you want for $1.00 each