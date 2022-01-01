Fredericksburg Italian restaurants you'll love

Go
Fredericksburg restaurants
Toast

Must-try Italian restaurants in Fredericksburg

Orofino image

PASTA • SALADS

Orofino

1006 Caroline St, Fredericksburg

Avg 4.7 (2503 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tagliatelle al Ragù$15.00
Tagliatelle pasta served with a traditional homemade meat sauce.
Spaghetti Carbonara$15.00
Spaghetti served al dente in a light white cream sauce with pancetta and parmesan.
Pizza Margherita$14.00
San Marzano tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil and extra virgin olive oil.
More about Orofino
Basilico New York Deli - Cowan Boulevard image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Basilico New York Deli - Cowan Boulevard

2577 Cowan Blvd, Fredericksburg

Avg 4.5 (542 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
1/2 Salad & 1/2 Sandwich$9.50
1/2 Salad and 1/2 Sandwich Choose 1 Salad and 1 Sandwich. We will make it fresh for you to pick up or have it delivered.
Meatball Sub$10.00
Classic Italian Meatballs on a Sub Roll toasted with Provolone Cheese Tomato Sauce
Kid's Pizza Pie$6.00
Kid's Pizza Pie (8")
More about Basilico New York Deli - Cowan Boulevard
Restaurant banner

SOUPS • SALADS

Basilico New York Deli - Harrison Road

7013 Harrison rd, Fredericksburg

Avg 4.5 (438 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kid's Pizza Pie$7.00
Kid's Pizza Pie (8")
Cobb Salad$11.00
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Hard Boiled Eggs, Avocado, Cheddar Cheese, Grape Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion and Olives served on our Signature Salad Mix with Choice of Dressing.
CYO Cheese Pizza$10.00
Create Your Own Cheese Pizza Add the Toppings you want for $1.00 each
More about Basilico New York Deli - Harrison Road

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Fredericksburg

Tacos

Pretzels

Nachos

Pies

Chicken Sandwiches

Cheese Pizza

Cheeseburgers

Black Bean Burgers

Map

More near Fredericksburg to explore

Woodbridge

Avg 3.7 (26 restaurants)

Manassas

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Warrenton

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Lorton

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet

Culpeper

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Spotsylvania

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston