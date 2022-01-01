Fredericksburg Latin American restaurants you'll love

Go
Fredericksburg restaurants
Toast

Must-try Latin American restaurants in Fredericksburg

Taste of Trelawny image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

Taste of Trelawny

100 Randolph Road, Fredericksburg

Avg 4.6 (662 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Small (SPICY) Jerk Pork$12.00
COCA BREAD$3.00
Small (MILD) Jerk Chicken$14.00
More about Taste of Trelawny
Super Rico Fredericksburg image

 

Super Rico Fredericksburg

2386 plank road, fredericksburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
1/4 White$9.79
(White meat) Juicy Charcoal Chicken With Choice of Two Medium Sides and 2 sauces.
Chicken Quesadilla$8.99
Tortilla with chicken, cheddar & monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo. Served with guacamole and sour cream
Lomo Saltado$14.99
Chunks of beef, sautéed onions, tomatoes, spring onions, cilantro, served on a bed of French fries. Served with rice
More about Super Rico Fredericksburg
Taste of Trelawny image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

Taste of Trelawny

100 Randolph Road, Fredericksburg

Avg 4.6 (662 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Taste of Trelawny

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Fredericksburg

Tacos

Pretzels

Nachos

Pies

Chicken Sandwiches

Cheese Pizza

Cheeseburgers

Black Bean Burgers

Map

More near Fredericksburg to explore

Woodbridge

Avg 3.7 (26 restaurants)

Manassas

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Warrenton

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Lorton

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet

Culpeper

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Spotsylvania

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston