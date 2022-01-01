Fredericksburg pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Fredericksburg
More about My Wife’s Pizza & More
My Wife’s Pizza & More
2010 Princess Anne St Unit B, Fredericksburg
|Popular items
|HAWAIIAN PIZZA
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham or chicken, sliced pineapple, black olives.
|4 MEATS PIZZA
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham, sausage, pepperoni, bacon.
|PIZZA DELUXE
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, spinach, mushroom, red onions, green pepper, red pepper, black olives, pick your meet (shrimp, Ground beef, Chicken, Ham, Sausage, Pepperoni, or Bacon).
More about Primo Pizza
PIZZA
Primo Pizza
7132 Salem Fields Blvd, Fredericksburg
|Popular items
|XL Primo House Special
|$19.99
|XL Hawaiian Style
|$19.99
More about J's Pizza & Sub Cafe- Fredericksburg
J's Pizza & Sub Cafe- Fredericksburg
20 Plantation Drive Suite 103, Fredericksburg
|Popular items
|Bacon Cheese Fries
|$7.49
Layers of crispy fries, Cheddar, Jack & Mozzarella Cheese & Bacon toasted golden and drizzled with BBQ sauce & our House-made Buttermilk Ranch!
|Wings
|$12.49
10 pc. wings your choice of plain, buffalo, hot, bbq or sweet chile sauce. With blue cheese or ranch
|Steak & Cheese
Shaved Prime Steak & Yellow onion grilled with Mayo, Lettuce & tomato on toasted roll.