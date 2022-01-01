Black bean burgers in Fredericksburg

Toast

Fredericksburg restaurants that serve black bean burgers

Foode image

 

FOODE + Mercantile

900 Princess Anne St, Fredericksbrg

Avg 4.5 (1797 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Black Bean Burger$12.00
More about FOODE + Mercantile
Black Bean Burger image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Capital Ale House

917 Caroline St, Fredericksburg

Avg 4 (2114 reviews)
Takeout
Black Bean Burger$13.25
Black bean patty, house slaw, ancho chipotle sauce.
More about Capital Ale House

