Burritos in Fredericksburg
Fredericksburg restaurants that serve burritos
More about Juan More Taco
TACOS
Juan More Taco
826 Caroline St, Fredericksburg
|California Burrito
|$13.00
A California-style burrito filled with fries, refried beans, cheddar cheese, guacamole, Pico de Gallo, sour cream, cilantro, and your choice of protein.
|Kids Burrito
|$8.00
A small flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, sour cream, cheese, lettuce, pico, cilantro, and your choice of meat.
|Vegan Burrito
|$14.00
Our burrito made with a vegan friendly nut-based cheese substitute. Stuffed with rice, beans, lettuce, pico, guac, and cilantro.
More about Super Rico Fredericksburg
Super Rico Fredericksburg
2386 plank road, fredericksburg
|Beef Burrito
|$10.49
Flour tortilla filled with grilled steak, white rice, black beans, corn kernels, sour cream, pico de gallo, monterey jack and cheddar cheese
|Chicken Burrito
|$9.99
Flour tortilla filled with pulled chicken, white rice, black beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, monterey jack and cheddar cheese
|Burrito Steak
|$10.49
More about 6 Bears & A Goat Brewing Co.
6 Bears & A Goat Brewing Co.
1140 International Pkwy, Fredericksburg
|Burrito Special
|$12.00
More about Italian Station
Italian Station
620 Caroline St, Fredericksburg
|Sausage Breakfast Burrito
|$8.50