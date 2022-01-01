Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg restaurants
Fredericksburg restaurants that serve burritos

Juan More Taco image

TACOS

Juan More Taco

826 Caroline St, Fredericksburg

Avg 3.6 (133 reviews)
Takeout
California Burrito$13.00
A California-style burrito filled with fries, refried beans, cheddar cheese, guacamole, Pico de Gallo, sour cream, cilantro, and your choice of protein.
Kids Burrito$8.00
A small flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, sour cream, cheese, lettuce, pico, cilantro, and your choice of meat.
Vegan Burrito$14.00
Our burrito made with a vegan friendly nut-based cheese substitute. Stuffed with rice, beans, lettuce, pico, guac, and cilantro.
More about Juan More Taco
Item pic

 

Super Rico Fredericksburg

2386 plank road, fredericksburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Beef Burrito$10.49
Flour tortilla filled with grilled steak, white rice, black beans, corn kernels, sour cream, pico de gallo, monterey jack and cheddar cheese
Chicken Burrito$9.99
Flour tortilla filled with pulled chicken, white rice, black beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, monterey jack and cheddar cheese
Burrito Steak$10.49
More about Super Rico Fredericksburg
6 Bears & A Goat Brewing Co. image

 

6 Bears & A Goat Brewing Co.

1140 International Pkwy, Fredericksburg

Avg 4.8 (497 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Burrito Special$12.00
More about 6 Bears & A Goat Brewing Co.
Banner pic

 

Italian Station

620 Caroline St, Fredericksburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sausage Breakfast Burrito$8.50
More about Italian Station
Restaurant banner

 

Rey Azteca

1287 Carl D. Silver Parkway, Fredericksburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Burrito Cancun$14.99
Burrito Supreme$14.25
Mark Burrito$14.99
More about Rey Azteca

