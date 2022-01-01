Cake in Fredericksburg
Fredericksburg restaurants that serve cake
More about Juan More Taco
TACOS
Juan More Taco
826 Caroline St, Fredericksburg
|Summer Corn Cakes
|$11.00
Two sweet corn patties filled with melted cheese and your choice of protein. Topped with pico de gallo, sour cream, and cilantro. Served with a large scoop of guacamole and garnished with limes and radish.
More about Basilico New York Deli - Cowan Boulevard
PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Basilico New York Deli - Cowan Boulevard
2577 Cowan Blvd, Fredericksburg
|Black Forest Cake
|$6.00
|Peanut Butter Cake
|$6.00
|Ho Ho Cake
|$6.00
More about My Wife’s Pizza & More
My Wife’s Pizza & More
2010 Princess Anne St Unit B, Fredericksburg
|Pistachio cake
|$3.99
|Triple chocolate cake
|$3.99
|Chocolate mousse cake
|$3.99
More about Capital Ale House
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Capital Ale House
917 Caroline St, Fredericksburg
|Big Carrot Cake
|$9.00
Six layers of incredibly moist carrot cake sandwiched with smooth cream cheese icing all studded with pecans and shards of fresh toasted coconut.
|Big Chocolate Cake
|$9.00
A six layer, moist and silky smooth chocolate cake served with premium vanilla ice cream and raspberry sauce.
More about Taste of Trelawny
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN
Taste of Trelawny
100 Randolph Road, Fredericksburg
|Original Rum Cake
|$7.00
|Mango Rum Cake
|$7.00