Cake in Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg restaurants
Fredericksburg restaurants that serve cake

Juan More Taco image

TACOS

Juan More Taco

826 Caroline St, Fredericksburg

Avg 3.6 (133 reviews)
Takeout
Summer Corn Cakes$11.00
Two sweet corn patties filled with melted cheese and your choice of protein. Topped with pico de gallo, sour cream, and cilantro. Served with a large scoop of guacamole and garnished with limes and radish.
More about Juan More Taco
Basilico New York Deli - Cowan Boulevard image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Basilico New York Deli - Cowan Boulevard

2577 Cowan Blvd, Fredericksburg

Avg 4.5 (542 reviews)
Takeout
Black Forest Cake$6.00
Peanut Butter Cake$6.00
Ho Ho Cake$6.00
More about Basilico New York Deli - Cowan Boulevard
My Wife’s Pizza & More image

 

My Wife’s Pizza & More

2010 Princess Anne St Unit B, Fredericksburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pistachio cake$3.99
Triple chocolate cake$3.99
Chocolate mousse cake$3.99
More about My Wife’s Pizza & More
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Capital Ale House

917 Caroline St, Fredericksburg

Avg 4 (2114 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Big Carrot Cake$9.00
Six layers of incredibly moist carrot cake sandwiched with smooth cream cheese icing all studded with pecans and shards of fresh toasted coconut.
Big Chocolate Cake$9.00
A six layer, moist and silky smooth chocolate cake served with premium vanilla ice cream and raspberry sauce.
More about Capital Ale House
Taste of Trelawny image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

Taste of Trelawny

100 Randolph Road, Fredericksburg

Avg 4.6 (662 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Original Rum Cake$7.00
Mango Rum Cake$7.00
More about Taste of Trelawny
J's Pizza & Sub Cafe- Fredericksburg image

 

J's Pizza & Sub Cafe- Fredericksburg

20 Plantation Drive Suite 103, Fredericksburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Red Velvet Cake$5.29
Chocolate Mousse Cake$5.29
Carrot Cake$5.29
More about J's Pizza & Sub Cafe- Fredericksburg

