Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai tea in Fredericksburg

Go
Fredericksburg restaurants
Toast

Fredericksburg restaurants that serve chai tea

Banner pic

 

Italian Station

620 Caroline St, Fredericksburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chai Tea Latte
More about Italian Station
Restaurant banner

SOUPS • SALADS

Basilico New York Deli - Harrison Road

7013 Harrison rd, Fredericksburg

Avg 4.5 (438 reviews)
Takeout
Chai Tea Latte$3.50
More about Basilico New York Deli - Harrison Road

Browse other tasty dishes in Fredericksburg

Oreo Cake

Antipasto Salad

Cheese Pizza

Penne

Crispy Chicken

Shrimp Salad

Chips And Salsa

Lobsters

Map

More near Fredericksburg to explore

Woodbridge

Avg 3.7 (31 restaurants)

Manassas

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Warrenton

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Culpeper

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Lorton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Spotsylvania

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (619 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (96 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (180 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston