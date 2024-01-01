Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken marsala in Fredericksburg

Go
Fredericksburg restaurants
Toast

Fredericksburg restaurants that serve chicken marsala

Main pic

 

Vinny's Italian Grill - Plantation Drive

20 Plantation Drive, Fredericksburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN MARSALA$16.99
Thinly sliced chicken breast sautéed with fresh mushrooms in Marsala wine, served with a side of broccoli
More about Vinny's Italian Grill - Plantation Drive
Restaurant banner

 

Vinny's Italian Grill - Leavells Rd - Fredericksburg - 11105 Leavells Rd #5087

11105 Leavells Rd #5087, Fredericksburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN MARSALA$16.99
Thinly sliced chicken breast sautéed with fresh mushrooms in Marsala wine, served with a side of broccoli
More about Vinny's Italian Grill - Leavells Rd - Fredericksburg - 11105 Leavells Rd #5087

Browse other tasty dishes in Fredericksburg

Fish Sandwiches

Gnocchi

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

Cobbler

Santa Fe Salad

Cookies

Pies

Taco Salad

Map

More near Fredericksburg to explore

Manassas

Avg 4.3 (55 restaurants)

Woodbridge

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Warrenton

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Stafford

No reviews yet

Culpeper

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Lorton

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Spotsylvania

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (957 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (301 restaurants)

California

No reviews yet

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (129 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (413 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (292 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (364 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (559 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (140 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (512 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston