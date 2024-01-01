Chicken marsala in Fredericksburg
Fredericksburg restaurants that serve chicken marsala
More about Vinny's Italian Grill - Plantation Drive
Vinny's Italian Grill - Plantation Drive
20 Plantation Drive, Fredericksburg
|CHICKEN MARSALA
|$16.99
Thinly sliced chicken breast sautéed with fresh mushrooms in Marsala wine, served with a side of broccoli
More about Vinny's Italian Grill - Leavells Rd - Fredericksburg - 11105 Leavells Rd #5087
Vinny's Italian Grill - Leavells Rd - Fredericksburg - 11105 Leavells Rd #5087
11105 Leavells Rd #5087, Fredericksburg
|CHICKEN MARSALA
|$16.99
Thinly sliced chicken breast sautéed with fresh mushrooms in Marsala wine, served with a side of broccoli