Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken nuggets in
Fredericksburg
/
Fredericksburg
/
Chicken Nuggets
Fredericksburg restaurants that serve chicken nuggets
My Wife’s Pizza & More
2010 Princess Anne St Unit B, Fredericksburg
No reviews yet
Chicken nuggets
$5.99
More about My Wife’s Pizza & More
6 Bears & A Goat Brewing Co.
1140 International Pkwy, Fredericksburg
Avg 4.8
(497 reviews)
Chicken Nuggets
$7.99
served with fries.
More about 6 Bears & A Goat Brewing Co.
Browse other tasty dishes in Fredericksburg
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Greek Salad
Carrot Cake
Chicken Piccata
Cheese Fries
Salmon
Stromboli
Grilled Chicken Salad
More near Fredericksburg to explore
Woodbridge
Avg 3.7
(31 restaurants)
Manassas
Avg 4.3
(29 restaurants)
Warrenton
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Culpeper
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Lorton
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Stafford
No reviews yet
Clifton
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Gainesville
No reviews yet
Spotsylvania
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Washington
Avg 4.4
(619 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(237 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
Charlottesville
Avg 4.3
(96 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Harrisonburg
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(271 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(180 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(229 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(327 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(97 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston