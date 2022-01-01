Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pizza in Fredericksburg

Go
Fredericksburg restaurants
Toast

Fredericksburg restaurants that serve chicken pizza

Basilico New York Deli - Cowan Boulevard image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Basilico New York Deli - Cowan Boulevard

2577 Cowan Blvd, Fredericksburg

Avg 4.5 (542 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$13.00
Buffalo Chicken Pizza Crispy Fried Chicken marinated in Buffalo Sauce with Mozzarella, Cheddar, shaved Celery and Ranch
BBQ Chicken Pizza$13.00
Grilled BBQ Chicken Pizza Our Signature Citrus Grilled Chicken Smothered in Honey BBQ Sauce Topped with Caramelized Onions, Crispy Bacon and a Blend of Cheeses Over a White Pizza
More about Basilico New York Deli - Cowan Boulevard
My Wife’s Pizza & More image

 

My Wife’s Pizza & More

2010 Princess Anne St Unit B, Fredericksburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
ALFREDO CHICKEN PIZZA
Alfredo sauce, Sautee chicken, broccoli, spinach, mozzarella cheese.
BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, buffalo chicken, black olives (optional), buffalo sauce.
More about My Wife’s Pizza & More
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Capital Ale House

917 Caroline St, Fredericksburg

Avg 4 (2114 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pesto Chicken Pizza$17.00
White sauce, feta, Parmesan, Italian chicken, fresh basil, pickled red onion, and a tomato-basil pesto drizzle.
More about Capital Ale House
J's Pizza & Sub Cafe- Fredericksburg image

 

J's Pizza & Sub Cafe- Fredericksburg

20 Plantation Drive Suite 103, Fredericksburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA
BBQ Sauce topped with Grilled Chicken, Red Onion, Bacon, Diced Tomatoes & Shredded Mozzarella finished with Drizzles of Buttermilk Ranch with Coleslaw on the side.
More about J's Pizza & Sub Cafe- Fredericksburg
Restaurant banner

SOUPS • SALADS

Basilico New York Deli - Harrison Road

7013 Harrison rd, Fredericksburg

Avg 4.5 (438 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ Chicken Pizza$13.00
Grilled BBQ Chicken Pizza Our Signature Citrus Grilled Chicken Smothered in Honey BBQ Sauce Topped with Caramelized Onions, Crispy Bacon and a Blend of Cheeses Over a White Pizza
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$13.00
Buffalo Chicken Pizza Crispy Fried Chicken marinated in Buffalo Sauce with Mozzarella, Cheddar, shaved Celery and Ranch
More about Basilico New York Deli - Harrison Road

Browse other tasty dishes in Fredericksburg

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Omelettes

Fettuccine Alfredo

Chicken Wraps

Fish And Chips

Pies

Cheesecake

Map

More near Fredericksburg to explore

Woodbridge

Avg 3.7 (31 restaurants)

Manassas

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Warrenton

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Culpeper

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Lorton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Spotsylvania

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (619 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (96 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (180 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston