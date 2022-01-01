Chicken pizza in Fredericksburg
Fredericksburg restaurants that serve chicken pizza
PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Basilico New York Deli - Cowan Boulevard
2577 Cowan Blvd, Fredericksburg
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$13.00
Buffalo Chicken Pizza Crispy Fried Chicken marinated in Buffalo Sauce with Mozzarella, Cheddar, shaved Celery and Ranch
|BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$13.00
Grilled BBQ Chicken Pizza Our Signature Citrus Grilled Chicken Smothered in Honey BBQ Sauce Topped with Caramelized Onions, Crispy Bacon and a Blend of Cheeses Over a White Pizza
My Wife’s Pizza & More
2010 Princess Anne St Unit B, Fredericksburg
|ALFREDO CHICKEN PIZZA
Alfredo sauce, Sautee chicken, broccoli, spinach, mozzarella cheese.
|BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, buffalo chicken, black olives (optional), buffalo sauce.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Capital Ale House
917 Caroline St, Fredericksburg
|Pesto Chicken Pizza
|$17.00
White sauce, feta, Parmesan, Italian chicken, fresh basil, pickled red onion, and a tomato-basil pesto drizzle.
J's Pizza & Sub Cafe- Fredericksburg
20 Plantation Drive Suite 103, Fredericksburg
|BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA
BBQ Sauce topped with Grilled Chicken, Red Onion, Bacon, Diced Tomatoes & Shredded Mozzarella finished with Drizzles of Buttermilk Ranch with Coleslaw on the side.
SOUPS • SALADS
Basilico New York Deli - Harrison Road
7013 Harrison rd, Fredericksburg
|BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$13.00
Grilled BBQ Chicken Pizza Our Signature Citrus Grilled Chicken Smothered in Honey BBQ Sauce Topped with Caramelized Onions, Crispy Bacon and a Blend of Cheeses Over a White Pizza
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$13.00
Buffalo Chicken Pizza Crispy Fried Chicken marinated in Buffalo Sauce with Mozzarella, Cheddar, shaved Celery and Ranch